Toronto Pearson hit with flight cancellations, delays as winter storm arrives
Toronto Pearson International Airport is already facing a number of flight delays and cancellations as parts of the province braces for a blistering winter storm.
Environment Canada forecasts up to 15 centimetres of heavy snow and ice pellets for Toronto, which is expected to carry through until Thursday morning.
In a tweet, the Toronto airport warned travellers to check their flight status ahead of time before making their way to the airport.
“Delays are possible as our ground crews work hard in these challenging conditions to ensure the safety of all passengers,” the tweet reads.
So far,18 per cent of Pearson’s 439 scheduled departures have been cancelled, while roughly 23 per cent of the 434 arriving flights have been cancelled.
Air Canada warned Pearson passengers earlier Wednesday the winter storm could affect their flights, and to check their flight status before trekking to the airport.
“A goodwill policy is in effect permitting customers to make flight changes,” the airline said in a tweet.
Toronto’s Billy Bishop airport is also advising fliers to check with their airlines for flight statuses and updates due to the winter weather conditions. Several evening flights out of the downtown airport have already been cancelled.
CTV News Toronto reached out to Greater Toronto Airports Authority but did not immediately receive a response in time for publication.
