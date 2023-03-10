Toronto Pearson expecting rush for March Break. Here’s their travel tips

Toronto Pearson International Airport is gearing up for a flood of travellers as March Break approaches this weekend.

The airport is expecting to see 125,000 passengers per day during the peak travel weekend, beginning on Friday.

Compared to March Break in 2019, this marks approximately 85 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

To get ahead of the chaos, the Greater Toronto Airport Authority (GTAA) said it has been planning for this travel period since August.

The GTAA announced a “hard limit” on the number of commercial flights arriving and departing from Pearson during March Break and the upcoming summer season last month.

They are also capping the number of passengers that can arrive internationally or depart to the United States through each terminal at peak periods.

Here’s the airport’s March Break travel tips:

Those who dread lengthy line ups at security can hold their spot in advance through the airport’s YYZ Express reservation system, which launched back in November.

For travellers heading south of the border to the U.S., there’s a Mobile Passport Control app that provides a way to digitally submit their customs form.

To keep a close watch on line ups, the airport has a live wait times dashboard and a peak travel times dashboard, which leverages historical data to indicate busy periods at the travel hub.

The Canada Border Services Agency has an Advance Declaration form, which can be filled out up to 72 hours in advance of flying into Canada, to expedite customs and immigration at the border. Pearson is letting passengers who complete the form in advance access an Express Lane at customs.