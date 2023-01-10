Toronto patients may experience continued delays Tuesday due to UHN 'Code Grey'

Patients may experience delays to scheduled care on Tuesday as Toronto's University Health Network (UHN) continues to work on restoring an outage to its digital systems.

On Monday afternoon UHN—which includes Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre and the Toronto Rehabilitation Institute—declared a “Code Grey” due to the outages. A “Code Grey” is typically called when there is a loss of essential infrastructure at a hospital.

In this case, the technical issue impacted their patient portal as well as their website. Doctors were still able to access some medical records using a “down time system,” UHN said at the time.

In a statement issued Tuesday morning, UHN said they are confident the outage was not caused by a cyberattack.

“There was no breach of patient data as the problems with the systems were entirely internal,” they said.

Staff worked throughout the night to restore the system; however UHN says that further action will take place throughout the day on Tuesday. They hope the issue will be resolved by the end of the day.

In the meantime, the hospital network says there may be delays to scheduled care Tuesday.

“We regret the inconvenience and worry that this has caused for patients and their families,” they said. “There will also be work too ensure that we correct the causes of the failure.”