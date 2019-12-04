TORONTO -- A 61-year-old Toronto pastor is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl several times over the course of two years while privately tutoring her.

According to investigators, the girl was sexually assaulted on “numerous occasions” between 2015 and 2017.

A suspect, identified by officials as Ki-Jin Kim, was arrested in connection with the investigation on Nov. 28 by the Toronto Police Service’s sex crimes unit.

He has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Kim is currently a pastor at the North York Sansung Church, police said, and he was a Sunday school volunteer at the Young Nak Church in Scarborough from 1998 to 2001. As well, officers said he was an assistant pastor at the Manmin Presbyterian Church in Toronto.

According to police, Kim also worked as a private tutor throughout the city.

Officials said they are concerned there may be other victims.

Anyone with any further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).