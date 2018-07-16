

CTV News Toronto





Toronto and parts of the Greater Toronto Area were hit by a strong summer storm as a string of scattered showers moved through the region on Monday.

Environment Canada cleared a series of severe thunderstorm warnings and watches on Monday night for the City of Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Newmarket, Georgina, Hamilton, and the regions of Halton and Peel after rain, thunder and lightning hit the region.

The advisories warned that the affected areas could see storms capable of producing “strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.”

"The main threat with these storms is torrential rain," Environment Canada said. "Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."

The severe weather came amid a bout of hot summer temperatures.

A heat warning issued Saturday by Environment Canada remains in effect today as temperatures are likely to climb to 31 C, feeling more like 38 with humidity. The City of Toronto issued its own warning over the weekend as a result of the stifling humidity.

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place,” the advisory reads. “Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.”

A break from the sweltering heat will come this evening as the wet weather brings a cold front through the region. Environment Canada is calling for clear, sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday with a high of 28 C and 25 C, respectively.