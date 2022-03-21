Toronto parents have until midnight to enroll children in virtual learning for next year

Toronto parents have until midnight to decide if their child will be attending school in-person or virtually in the next academic year.

According to a letter sent by the Toronto District School Board (TDSB), parents who want their child to attend school remotely must fill out a form by 11:59 p.m on Monday. Parents who want their children to attend school in-person do not need to take any action.

Regardless of the decision, the TDSB warned the choice parents make will be permanent. There will be no opportunity to switch between in-person learning and virtual learning once the deadline has passed.

TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird told CP24 Monday morning the early deadline exists to ensure the board has enough time to get staffing in place.

“The reason why we need it so quickly is because we need to get staffing in place for April so that we can be in a good position in September,” he said.

Bird said that while it appears as though students will be able to take part in their daily lessons in person, the Ministry of Education has “made it very clear that all school boards must have a virtual option.”

“I think the vast majority of students will be moving in-person, so we’ll have to see what the numbers look like,” he said.

Monday also marks the first day the majority of Ontario students will not need to wear a mask while in the classroom. The TDSB asked both the city and the province to extend mask mandates for their school board earlier this month, but the request was denied.

Bird said the TDSB still “strongly recommends” masks be worn in schools, but that if students do not wear one, “that’s okay.”

“We know there are families and staff on both sides of that coin, so what we’ve tried to say is you have to respect the other’s decision, their personal decision, whatever it may be.”

Medical masks will still be available to students if they want one, and staff will continue to have access to non-fitted N95 masks.