Toronto parents have until midnight to enroll children in virtual learning for next year
Toronto parents have until midnight to decide if their child will be attending school in-person or virtually in the next academic year.
According to a letter sent by the Toronto District School Board (TDSB), parents who want their child to attend school remotely must fill out a form by 11:59 p.m on Monday. Parents who want their children to attend school in-person do not need to take any action.
Regardless of the decision, the TDSB warned the choice parents make will be permanent. There will be no opportunity to switch between in-person learning and virtual learning once the deadline has passed.
TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird told CP24 Monday morning the early deadline exists to ensure the board has enough time to get staffing in place.
“The reason why we need it so quickly is because we need to get staffing in place for April so that we can be in a good position in September,” he said.
Bird said that while it appears as though students will be able to take part in their daily lessons in person, the Ministry of Education has “made it very clear that all school boards must have a virtual option.”
“I think the vast majority of students will be moving in-person, so we’ll have to see what the numbers look like,” he said.
Monday also marks the first day the majority of Ontario students will not need to wear a mask while in the classroom. The TDSB asked both the city and the province to extend mask mandates for their school board earlier this month, but the request was denied.
Bird said the TDSB still “strongly recommends” masks be worn in schools, but that if students do not wear one, “that’s okay.”
“We know there are families and staff on both sides of that coin, so what we’ve tried to say is you have to respect the other’s decision, their personal decision, whatever it may be.”
Medical masks will still be available to students if they want one, and staff will continue to have access to non-fitted N95 masks.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
At least eight dead as Kyiv shopping centre wrecked by shelling
Shelling hit a Kyiv shopping centre late on Sunday, killing at least eight people, wrecking nearby buildings and leaving smoking piles of rubble and the twisted wreckage of burned-out cars spread over several hundred metres.
Feds 'disappointed' Russian flight used humanitarian claim to enter Canadian airspace
A senior official at Transport Canada is accusing a Russian airliner of having falsely claimed to be a humanitarian flight to circumvent a ban and enter Canadian airspace last month.
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south
A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday, officials said, setting off a forest fire visible from space in the country's worst air disaster in nearly a decade.
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King expresses frustration at courtroom livestreamers
In a brief court appearance Monday, Pat King, one of the organizers behind last month's 'Freedom Convoy' protest in downtown Ottawa, expressed frustration with people livestreaming his court appearances.
Six more passengers on infamous Sunwing flight to Mexico fined by Transport Canada
Canada's transportation authority has laid more fines against passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made international headlines and was butt of a late-night talk show joke.
Canada's National Research Council detects 'cyber incident,' investigation underway
Canada's National Research Council (NRC) detected a 'cyber incident' on March 18, two months after Global Affairs Canada experienced a similar disturbance.
Foreign affairs minister says Russia to face more sanctions over Ukraine invasion
Canada will soon impose new sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said Monday.
Suspect charged in downtown Ottawa arson last month not connected with 'Freedom Convoy': police
Ottawa police say one man has been arrested and charged in connection with an arson at a Centretown apartment building last month, but there is no apparent link between him and the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that was ongoing at the time.
'Horrific tragedy:' Two Belleville, Ont. girls killed in Florida crash
Two Belleville, Ont. girls have been killed in a crash that injured several other family members on a March Break vacation in Florida.
Montreal
-
Man, 42, charged after woman seriously injured in Westmount stabbing
A 42-year-old man is facing four charges after allegedly stabbing a woman in Westmount, Quebec on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE @ 3:30
LIVE @ 3:30 | Canadiens trade forward Artturi Lehkonen, goalie Andrew Hammond to the Avalanche
The Montreal Canadiens have traded forward Artturi Lehkonen to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for young defenceman Justin Barron and a second round pick in 2024.
-
Six more passengers on infamous Sunwing flight to Mexico fined by Transport Canada
Canada's transportation authority has laid more fines against passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made international headlines and was butt of a late-night talk show joke.
London
-
One new COVID death reported by MLHU over the weekend
The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a combined 174 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region and one death.
-
Resurrection of indoor mask mandate by-law to be debated by city council tomorrow
Despite the province dropping most of its mask mandates on Monday, three London city councillors are looking to keep indoor masking mandatory through a municipal bylaw.
-
OPP identify man killed in Zorra Township collision
The person killed in a collision northwest of Woodstock Friday afternoon has been identified by police.
Kitchener
-
170 charges and tickets, 19 arrests in Waterloo for St. Patrick's Day
Waterloo regional police say they handed out 147 charges and arrested 19 people at the large unsanctioned street party in Waterloo on St. Patrick’s Day. The City of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University issued an additional 23 tickets and charges.
-
Ontario lifts mask mandates in most public spaces including schools, retail settings
Face masks will no longer be required in schools, retail settings and most other indoor public spaces in Ontario beginning today.
-
Here's where you still need to wear a mask as of Monday
Ontario is lifting masking requirements in most settings on Monday March 21, but there are still a few places face coverings will continued to be required until April 27.
Northern Ontario
-
Body of missing man found, ATV went through ice
It was a tragic end to a search for a missing man in Huntsville, Ont., on Sunday when a body was recovered from a nearby lake.
-
Sudbury resident celebrates $1M Encore win
A Sudbury woman is $1 million richer after playing the Encore in the Feb. 8 Lotto Max draw.
-
'Horrific tragedy:' Two Belleville, Ont. girls killed in Florida crash
Two Belleville, Ont. girls have been killed in a crash that injured several other family members on a March Break vacation in Florida.
Ottawa
-
'Horrific tragedy:' Two Belleville, Ont. girls killed in Florida crash
Two Belleville, Ont. girls have been killed in a crash that injured several other family members on a March Break vacation in Florida.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King expresses frustration at courtroom livestreamers
In a brief court appearance Monday, Pat King, one of the organizers behind last month's 'Freedom Convoy' protest in downtown Ottawa, expressed frustration with people livestreaming his court appearances.
-
Suspect charged in downtown Ottawa arson last month not connected with 'Freedom Convoy': police
Ottawa police say one man has been arrested and charged in connection with an arson at a Centretown apartment building last month, but there is no apparent link between him and the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that was ongoing at the time.
Windsor
-
Authorities search Detroit River for alleged suspect in Lasalle homicide
An investigation is ongoing in Lasalle, after police discovered the body of a woman in her home on Saturday.
-
Police investigate hit and run involving pedestrian on Windsor Avenue
A 25-year-old man has been charged following a hit and run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Drop in active 'high-risk' COVID-19 cases, WECHU reports 201 new cases since Friday
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths, 201 new high-risk cases and 24 hospitalizations since Friday.
Barrie
-
Newmarket driver with kids in car charged with impaired driving
York Regional Police (YRP) charged a woman in Newmarket with impaired driving while her two kids were in the back seat.
-
Orillia OPP investigate death after man gets electrocuted at hydro plant
Orillia OPP is investigating the death of a man who was electrocuted at a hydro transformer plant on Saturday.
-
Body of missing man found, ATV went through ice
It was a tragic end to a search for a missing man in Huntsville, Ont., on Sunday when a body was recovered from a nearby lake.
Atlantic
-
N.S. lifts most COVID-19 restrictions, including masks; state of emergency ends
After nearly two years, Nova Scotia has ended its state of emergency and dropped most of its pandemic health restrictions. As of Monday, Nova Scotians are no longer required to physically distance, gather in small groups, or wear masks in most indoor public spaces.
-
Anti-mask protesters gather outside Dr. Strang's home, make prank calls
Hours before Nova Scotia removed most of its COVID-19 public health restrictions, a handful of anti-mask protesters gathered outside the home of the province's chief medical officer of health.
-
Atlantic premiers adopt wait-and-see approach on changing to permanent daylight time
Atlantic Canada's premiers say they won't move ahead on their own in establishing permanent daylight time.
Calgary
-
Calgary man wanted in double stabbing at Okotoks campground
The victims, a man and a woman, had been stabbed multiple times, police said.
-
New Walmart fulfillment centre in Rocky View County to create 325 jobs: province
The centre is expected to be capable of storing 500,000 items for direct-to-home and in-store orders.
-
Accused in Calgary chef's death says he remembers scuffle, but not stabbing
One of two men accused in the killing of a popular chef has testified he remembers being in a scuffle with the cook but has no memory of stabbing him.
Winnipeg
-
Group rallies against sexual violence outside AMC building amid Grand Chief's suspension
A group of people rallied outside the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) building days after Manitoba's top First Nations leader was suspended amid sexual assault allegations.
-
Manitoba adds five new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend; hospitalizations slightly increase
Manitoba's death toll from COVID-19 saw another jump Monday as the province added five deaths over the weekend.
-
Chinese airliner crashes with 132 aboard in country's south
A China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday, officials said, setting off a forest fire visible from space in the country's worst air disaster in nearly a decade.
Vancouver
-
Advocacy group calls for mask mandate to stay in B.C. schools
With most B.C. schools in the middle of spring break, an advocacy group is calling on the province to keep a mask mandate in place, rather than lifting it when students return to class.
-
Surrey Mounties investigating alleged bank robbery after suspect grabs envelope of cash, flees on yellow bike
Mounties in Surrey say they're investigating a robbery at a bank that happened earlier this month after a suspect reportedly grabbed an envelope full of cash from a teller.
-
Flaw in rail found, but not fixed before 38 cars derailed in B.C., safety board says
The Transportation Safety Board says a defect in a railway track was found nine days before 38 Canadian National Railway cars derailed in northern British Columbia but it wasn't fixed.
Edmonton
-
Semi, SUV involved in head-on crash in southeast Edmonton
An SUV and semi crashed in southeast Edmonton around noon on Monday.
-
Oilers acquire defenceman Brett Kulak, forward Derick Brassard in trade deadline day deals
The Edmonton Oilers have made a pair of NHL trade deadline day acquisitions, according to multiple media reports.
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Pat King expresses frustration at courtroom livestreamers
In a brief court appearance Monday, Pat King, one of the organizers behind last month's 'Freedom Convoy' protest in downtown Ottawa, expressed frustration with people livestreaming his court appearances.