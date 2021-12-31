Students and parents say they are confused as to why school has been delayed an extra two days in Ontario.

"Mostly it's just confusion," says Peter Kelly, a Grade 10 student at Etobicoke Collegiate Institute. He adds that the feeling is "disappointment and people want to know why things are happening the way they are."

Kelly says that he and his friends were hoping for better news. He was looking forward to playing on his school's volleyball team, but fears that may be on hold.

"So that's really disappointing," he says. "That's basically what this years been all about, just big highs, big hopes, and then going back down to just disappointment."

In his announcement yesterday, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore said that Christmas break would be extended for two days in order for schools to enhance safety measures and better prepare for Omicron.

Outside one of the schools on Friday, parent Penelope Nororha says, "I don't know how much we're going to do in 2 days that's going to change the course of any transmission in schools because we had problems already before the holidays started."

David Jefferies had kids in grades 5 and 7 and he is concerned about the transmissibility of Omicron leading to more closures.

"Make no mistake, we're all gonna get this, we're in cold and flu season for sure. So I think the reality of having kids back in school is extremely important," he says.

In a letter to parents and students sent yesterday the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) says they are using the two extra days for:

• Updating the COVID-19 school and child care screener ahead of the return to school.

• Providing high-quality three-ply cloth masks to students free of charge.

• Pausing high contact indoor sports and some extra-curricular activities.

• Updating COVID-19 reporting requirements for school boards.

The school board was meeting Friday in an effort to give parents answers to parents questions like changes to screening, what will the classroom look like, and will time table change.

TDSB Spokesperson Ryan Bird says, "with the increased number of COVID cases in the province and in the city, we would anticipate that absenteeism among students and staff would be higher. What is that going to look like? How do we support those staff and students at that time?"

Bird says they hope to update parents on some issues tonight while others will have to wait until next week.

Appearing on CP24 this afternoon, Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he is confident in the steps the government is taking.

"I feel so strongly and I know our premier does as well, that kids should be and can be in schools in a safe manner," he says.

Lecce points to improved ventilation, HEPA filers in every TDSB classroom, and use of N95 masks for teachers, saying they are going above and beyond what public health has asked for.

"I think we will get through the next few weeks, they will be tough, but it's worth the effort to get our kids in school to keep them safe, to keep them learning,"

But on a day when there are 16 thousand confirmed new cases of COVID-19, Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation President Karen Littlewood says she is concerned that this plan may be wishful thinking,

"We need the schools to stay open, face to face learning is the best, we've been saying that for months now, but is this going to be possible with the number of cases that we have," she says.

The test will come when students return on January 5th.