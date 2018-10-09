

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Toronto’s Kensington Market community is grappling with the loss of a popular local artist, who was killed early Monday morning in a hit-and-run crash.

Andre Alexander was riding his electric longboard eastbound on Sheppard Avenue East near Doris Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. when he fell off his board.

It was only about ten seconds later, police say, that he was hit by car travelling in the same direction.

The driver reportedly got out of her vehicle and checked on Alexander before getting back the car and leaving the scene.

The 34-year-old father was rushed hospital but he did not survive.

Alexander, known commonly by his artist name Hip Pop Art, was an “inspirational artist, loving father to his beautiful little girl, a gentleman who left a smile on everyone’s face, and a memorable presence to those he met along the way,” according to a GoFundMe set up in his memory.

Steep Daniels, a friend of Alexander, will honour the artist with a mural in his home neighbourhood.

“I want to honour his spirt,” he told CTV News Toronto. “He was a community honour. I want to honour the community that he supported.”

A witness was able to take a picture of the older model, silver or grey Toyota Yaris before it sped away.

The driver has been described as an Asian woman in her 40s with shoulder-length hair. Investigators believe a child was in the back of her car at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver in question is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.