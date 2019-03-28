Toronto officer charged with assault causing bodily harm, SIU says
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 12:28PM EDT
TORONTO -- A Toronto police officer is facing an assault charge in connection with an incident that took place last summer.
Ontario's police watchdog says officers responded to a 911 call at an apartment building on June 29, 2018.
The Special Investigations Unit says there was an interaction between the officer and a 62-year-old man.
It says the man suffered serious injuries as a result.
The SIU says Const. Jason Boag is charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.
He is set to appear in court on April 29.