TORONTO -- A Toronto nurse is helping her community stay safe by making and giving out hundreds of free handmade masks from her home in Scarborough.

There is a sign just outside Karen de Prinse’s home in Scarborough’s Guildwood neighbourhood that reads, “Do you still need a mask?”

It goes on to invite people to ring her doorbell and pick up a mask for free between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. To keep her distance, de Prinse then leaves the mask on a chair out outside the house.

De Prinse has been a nurse for 36 years. She has worked inside intensive care units and has worked to provide crisis intervention to youth dealing with mental health issues. She said that during the pandemic, she’s staying home with her 84-year-old mother and sewing.

“I just can’t afford to bring COVID-19 home. She would not survive it, so what can I do. I can be at home. I love to sew, and so it just feels like I can give back to the community [and] make people feel safer about going to market or being out in public,” she told CTV News Toronto.

As a quilter, de Prinse already had the fabric, and after making masks for her family, a relative suggested she gift them to a wider circle. The masks, she said, are only for residents in her neighbourhood.

De Prinse has now sewed 475 face coverings including one for 10-month-old baby Wesley Atkison.

”He’s used it before. We’re modelling it right now, but he wants to show off his beautiful smile,” his father Ryan Atkison said.

“He uses when we go in public but we try not to go out with him very often,” he added.

In addition to masks for babies, de Prinse’s colourful line comes in all different sizes for men, women, teens and children.

De Prinse said people offer to pay but she doesn’t want money. Instead, she asks they make donation to a charity or show kindness to someone else.

“Somebody left me some rocks that said I was a beautiful person. Somebody left me a bottle of wine, but just mostly they’ve been thankful that they can get out in the community,” de Prinse said.