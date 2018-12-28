

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto non-profit is hoping to bridge a digital divide by offering educational tools on low-cost tablets that can be used in areas without Internet connection.

Tariq Fancy, the founder of the non-profit “Rumie,” said his organization is giving those who may not have access to the Internet free educational information that is pre-downloaded to low-cost tablets.

“There are so many communities around the world who could stand to gain so much from the fact that we can all learn pretty much anything we want for free online, but the communities with the most to gain are usually the least likely to access it,” he told CTV News Toronto.

“Our simple mission is to bring the free digital learning revolution to the offline world.”

Rumie tablets offer educational materials that are customizable for any group or language, Fancy said. The content comes downloaded onto the device and then it doesn’t require WiFi or cellular connections to be used.

Fancy says the organization turns technological devices “into effectively a library for the cost of a book.”

The tablets are being used by new Canadians learning English at WoodGreen Community Services in Toronto. It is also being used in numerous countries around the world.

“The same technology is being used in Syrian refugee camps in Lebanon, Turkey and Jordan, in South Asia and also in Indigenous communities right here in Canada. All of it would be in different cultures, in different languages, but the core technology and the ability to curate and understand what content to use, and then to customize it for the local program, works in pretty much the same way.”

The non-profit is based at Ryerson University’s DMZ, a business incubator for technology startups, and is funded through donations. Volunteers familiar with the language and educational needs of each region help curate the content.

Fancy said that Rumie plans to continue to expand and will soon be available on smartphones.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Scott Lightfoot