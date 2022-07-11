Toronto nets veteran goaltender Murray in deal with Ottawa

Toronto nets veteran goaltender Murray in deal with Ottawa

Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) scores a goal against Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller (9) scores a goal against Ottawa Senators goaltender Matt Murray (30) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. backs Canada's decision to return Russia-Germany pipeline turbines

The United States is supporting Canada's decision to allow a Canadian company to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany, saying in the short term it was the right move, as European countries continue working towards reducing their 'collective dependence' on Russian energy.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton