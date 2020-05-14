TORONTO -- The New Democrat Party says its Toronto MPP Chris Glover was the victim of a “Zoom hack” during an online education town hall Thursday evening.

”An online education town hall hosted by MPP Chris Glover … using the Zoom platform was subjected to a Zoom hack,” the party said in a statement. “Extremely disturbing illegal content was displayed.”

The statement said that the MPP for Spadina-Fort York “immediately terminated” the town hall and contacted police, who are now investigating.

In a Tweet issued Thursday evening, Glover apologized to those who had to see the video.

"For those who were participating in the education town hall this evening, meeting was zoom bombed," he said.

"A criminally offensive video was posted during the town hall. We have called the police and they are investigating."

In late April, Toronto police issued a statement warning of an increase in “occurrences involving the hijacking of virtual meeting spaces."

Police said that they are investigating occurrences where meetings are interrupted by uninvited guests who share “hate-related content or child sexual abuse material."

Police advised residents to not publically share meeting IDs, and to preview meeting attendees in a virtual waiting room before having them join the meeting.