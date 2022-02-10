The Stubbe family’s chocolate-making lineage dates back to 1845.

For Daniel Stubbe, his connection to the craft began in an apartment perched on top of his family’s pastry shop in Meppen, a small town in Germany.

“At one point, I came to realize that not every kid actually has chocolate at home all the time like I do,” Stubbe told CTV News Toronto.

“Even now, my relationship to chocolate is a little different to someone who comes to our craft or profession later on in life.”

Pastry-making, which later curtailed into chocolate-making, dates back five generations on Stubbe’s dad’s side of the family and four generations on his mom’s side. At his mother’s family bakery, his father was an apprentice and, as Stubbe put it, “he fell in love at the knees of the boss.”

Years later, Stubbe would meet his wife under remarkably similar circumstances. In his 20s, Stubbe moved to Canada to work at a chocolate shop his father opened called Stubbe in Ottawa’s ByWard Market. When they outgrew the location, they expanded to Toronto and eventually settled at their current location of 16 years at Dupont and Christie streets.

“One day, I was a lonely, sad chocolatier sitting in my chocolate shop and she walked in,” Stubbe said, thinking back to the first time he saw his wife. “I must have fed her my whole chocolate selection.”

While Stubbe acknowledges the sharp criticism that often greets Valentine’s Day, with some perceiving it as a commercial holiday, “I am the complete opposite,” he said.

“The timing in February, just the time when everyone is maybe struggling, let’s get together and let’s celebrate our love.”

As the holiday approaches, loyal customers pop into the shop often hooked on its deep ties to tradition, Stubbe said, recalling one customer telling him, “When I get to your place, I feel like I come home.”

While Stubbe no longer lives on top of his family’s pastry shop in Germany, he still feels like he lives a small town life in Toronto.

Every day, he walks to what his wife likes to call their mom-and-pop chocolate shop and recreates family recipes, some that date back to the 1920s, like their roasted almond, pistachio and caramelized cherry packed florentines sitting on a bed of dark chocolate wafer.

“I want it to be everyone’s home,” he said.