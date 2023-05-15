Toronto mayoral candidates to square off in first debate since close of nominations

Several of the leading candidates in the Toronto mayoral race are getting set to square off in a debate tonight, the first since nominations closed Friday.

Hosted by the Daily Bread Food Bank, the debate will focus on “the city’s key issues of affordability, food insecurity, poverty and more.”

While there are a record 102 candidates registered to run in the election, the organization says it invited the six who are polling highest.

The debate will include Ana Bailão, Brad Bradford, Olivia Chow, Mitzie Hunter and Josh Matlow.

Polls so far have consistently placed Chow in the lead, with Mark Saunders often coming second, though they have also indicated that around a third of Toronto voters remain undecided.

Sanders was invited to attend but his campaign said he would not be able to due to a conflict with another event. Saunders did attend another debate last week hosted by the small business community on Queen Street West.

Tonight’s debate marks the first involving most of the leading candidates in the polls, as Chow, Bailão and Matlow did not attend the small business debate.

The debate is expected to run two hours and get underway in Etobicoke at 7 p.m.

All of the candidates will be asked to answer three questions, followed by other questions from audience members. Candidates will then have an opportunity to pose a question to one of their rival candidates

A live stream of the debate will be available on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.