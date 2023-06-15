Toronto mayoral candidates squaring off in live CP24 debate
The seven leading candidates in Toronto’s mayoral race are squaring off in a debate hosted by CP24 tonight, with election day now less than two weeks away.
The debate is being moderated by CP24's Leena Latafat and NEWSTALK 1010’s John Moore and get underway at 7 p.m.
Follow along for live updates on the debate:
7:45
Now on to other candidates.
Hunter says she has a five year plan for TTC safety and that includes pairing transit officers with social workers.
Matlow says he’d build transit on the waterfront and in Scarborough and reverse cuts.
Bradford says he’ll install platform-edge doors at subway stations.
Saunders says it’s one of the number one things he hears about when knocking on doors.
“TTC is not a homeless shelter. TTC is not a mental health agency. I'm going to hire 200 special constables that will be trained because they will be turned over to the Toronto Police Service.,” Saunders says.
Chow says she’d return staff to stations to have more eyes there and would expand mental health supports.
7:42 p.m.
Now, on to a question about safety on the subway and how candidates will improve it.
Furey says people across the city are concerned and he’ll hire 500 new police officers, including an enhanced presence on transit.
Bailao says she’ll reverse cuts on the system to make sure people come back and deploy wifi across the system.
Furey and Bailao now get to discuss.
Furey says Bailao was on council while the number of cops shrunk.
Bailao says she supports a well-funded police service with enough resources to improve 911. She says the issue isn’t an “either/or.”
Bailao points out council just approved 200 new officers. She adds there need to be specialized people to deal with mental health instead of cops.
She says other programs which target the roots of crime are also important.
7:35 p.m.
Others get to jump in now.
Bailao says she would double the amount of modular supportive housing.
Hunter says the homessness crisis is unacceptable in our city.
“As mayor I will provide the supportive housing that people need with the wraparound support so that people actually get the assistance to stay housed and to be safe,” Hunter says.
Matlow says we need to build supportive housing, along with deeply affordable housing. “I have a plan,” he says.
Bradford says building more shelters is not the answer. “We need to build housing,” he says.
Saunders says city hall has neglected the problem.
The question moves into open debate.
Bradford says Chow hasn’t built any supportive housing. Chow counters that her stepson Mike Layton did while he was on council. “You’re running on your record," he counters.
Hunter says people need more mental health supports and that crisis is playing out alongside the housing crisis and people need help on both fronts.
Furey says nobody else is talking about “the violence and the chaos,” and cites needles in parks.
Bradford slams Furey for opposing supportive housing.
Furey says he wants to work with the province and the feds to build more housing.
Hunter and Bailao says Furey isn’t right at all, and Bradford says Furey is “fearmongering.”
7:25 p.m.
Now, a more general question about how candidates will solve the housing crisis.
Chow says we can’t just keep moving people around.
Furey says the homeless problem is “really creating a sense of lawlessness and disorder.”
They now get to debate.
Chow asks where his plan is. Furey responds that it’s an area of federal responsibility, and he will phase out safe consumption sites and replace them with treatment centres.
Chow counters that experts say a housing-first policy is needed.
She says people who are addicted need housing and mental health supports.
7:18 p.m.
Open debate on now.
Matlow tells Furey there’s no one magical solution to the housing crisis.
Hunter says she was the first candidate to propose unlocking public lands and Matlow says “that’s not true.”
Bailao jumps in and says we “need all orders of government at the table.”
Matlow reiterates that anyone who says there is one answer like supply, is lying.
Bradford says application times are too long.
Bradford takes issue with Chow having said that property taxes only affect homeowners. She acknowledges renters do pay property taxes within their rent.
Saunders says Chow would raise property taxes 25 per cent and Bailao jumps in that Chow only sees government and taxes as the solution, but you need builders as well.
Chow says the previous approach has failed for the past 10 years.
Hunter piles on about taxes: “Why can't you just say what it's going to cost?”
7:12 p.m.
Furey now gets to jump in and says he’ll phase out municipal land transfer tax for first-time home builders. He says he’ll also work with builders on solving the supply problem.
Bailao says as mayor she would make sure to intensify housing on avenues by getting rid of red tape, amid other measures.
Hunter says many young people are planning to leave the city because they don’t see themselves affording it. She says she’ll build 22,000 units of housing in six years.
Matlow says Torontonians of all ages are struggling o pay the rent. He says his plan is supported by “tip economists” and is costed.
Bradford now says we need more options for more people in more neighbourhoods. He says we need to unlock government lands.
7:10 p.m.
Candidates taking a question on housing affordability.
Saunders says he’d make sure approvals go through within a year.
Chow says many people have no money left at the end of the month because the city has not built affordable housing for too long.
The two now get to discuss the topic one-on-one
Saunders says people who are struggling need certainty about property taxes and she hasn’t provided that.
Chow says she’s talking about renters and says 52 per cent of people in Toronto don’t own a home. She asks Saunders what his plan for tenants is.
Saunders counters the number one issue is supply and says he will “create the environment so we can build.”
6:15 p.m.
Good evening and welcome to our live blog for CP24’s Toronto mayoral debate. You can follow along here for live updates. The debate is set to start at 7 p.m., but there is already an atmosphere of excitement outside 299 Queen St. W. as the candidates arrive.
Here are some key things to know about the debate:
WHO WILL BE IN ATTENDANCE
The candidates invited are Olivia Chow, Josh Matlow, Mark Saunders, Ana Bailão, Brad Bradford, Mitzie Hunter and Anthony Furey. Notably, it will be the first major debate attended by Furey following his recent rise in the polls. Furey was previously not invited to a number of other debates but is now in a tie for fourth place, according to a Liaison Strategies poll that was released on Monday.
WHAT CAN VIEWERS EXPECT
The candidates are likely to continue to attack frontrunner Olivia Chow, who has had a double digit lead throughout the campaign.
Last week, Saunders even issued a press release imploring on voters and other candidates to work together to “STOP Olivia Chow.
“A vote for any other candidate is a vote for Chow,” he said at the time.
Some of the topics expected to be covered tonight include housing, affordability, public safety, and traffic congestion.
But you can bet that a number of candidates will also likely continue to question Chow on whether she would raise property taxes above the rate of inflation, as they have in a number of recent debates.
Chow for her part has said that she supports a “moderate” tax increase but has so far refused to attach a number to that.
“What we need to do is not to pick a number because we don't know how much the federal and provincial government is going to provide for us, we don't know what the inflation is going to be next year in March,” Chow said during a debate last month. “So to just pick a number I don't think that is a fair way to do it.”
WHAT IS THE FORMAT
The candidates will be fielding questions from both the moderators and Toronto voters on the key issues in the campaign.
If you want to get a primer ahead of time you can use CP24’s PROMISE TRACKER to look up where each of the seven candidates stands on all of the major issues.
WHAT DO THE POLLS SAY
It depends which poll you are looking at. Mainstreet Research released a survey on Monday which showed that Chow has a 16-point lead among decided voters with 32.6 per cent support, compared to 17 per cent for Bailão. But the Liaison Strategies poll released on Monday gave Chow a narrower 10-point-lead with Matlow and Saunders tied for second with the support of 16 per cent of decided voters. Bailão was in fourth, with the support of 11 per cent of decided voters.
A large number of voters do remain undecided – 18 per cent according to the latest Mainstreet Research poll – so it remains to be seen what impact that will have on the final weeks of the race.
“I have seen saying that for a long time that I thought the undecided vote was a not Chow vote and I am not so sure about that premise anymore. As the undecided portion continues to lower, Olivia Chow is holding her numbers,” Mainstreet Research President Quito Maggi told CP24 on Wednesday. “As we come into the last couple weeks where everybody is paying attention maybe the polls change. But it is really hard to imagine anyone catching Olivia Chow at this point.”
Toronto Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
Canada's population will hit record 40M on Friday: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country will reach a new milestone on Friday as the population hits a record 40 million people.
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
Quebec to exhume remains of Innu boys whose families have questions about 1970 deaths
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized the exhumation of the remains of two Innu boys whose families have questions about their 1970 deaths at a Quebec hospital.
Black Canadians see workplace as 'epicentres' of racism, survey finds
A new national study looking at the experiences of Black Canadians and other racialized groups found many people from these communities see workplaces as the "epicentres" of racial discrimination and unfairness.
'This is the best time there has been': Experts release 13-step roadmap to reform Canada’s health-care system
The C.D. Howe Institute released a new roadmap on Thursday that features a 13-step plan to reform Canada’s health-care system.
Liberals table 'sustainable jobs' bill to back up pledge to help workers transition
The fact Liberals are tabling new legislation to force the federal government to create and protect jobs is a recognition that the shift to a clean-energy economy is already happening, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Thursday.
Mendicino says he's 'dealt with' internal information 'breakdown' over Bernardo transfer
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino could not say Thursday why he was not aware earlier about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, after it was revealed his office and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office knew for months, without informing either politician.
Indigenous kept from economic opportunities from pot legalization: Senate committee
A Senate committee says the current cannabis market and legislation has kept Indigenous Peoples from sharing in the economic opportunities that the legalization of recreational pot created.
Montreal
-
'They didn't want to help': Teen with ADHD says Marianopolis College denied her right to accommodation
A Montreal teen is speaking out after it took months to obtain an exam accommodation for her diagnosed ADHD. She alleges her CEGEP lied about its assessment criteria and failed to take her disability seriously -- so her family filed a human rights complaint.
-
More than 1,000 Casino de Montreal workers will be on strike during Grand Prix weekend
Just as thousands of tourists roll into Montreal for the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend, more than 1,000 workers at the Casino de Montreal will be on strike.
-
Quebec to exhume remains of Innu boys whose families have questions about 1970 deaths
A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized the exhumation of the remains of two Innu boys whose families have questions about their 1970 deaths at a Quebec hospital.
London
-
London man accused of intimidation by Windsor family
They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but debate over the intent of a photo posted online Thursday ranged from harassment and intimidation to claim of misunderstanding of good intentions.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Two-vehicle crash sends multiple people to hospital
Adelaide Street north is closed in both directions between Grosvenor Street and St. James Street.
-
London man sentenced to 5 years after crime spree
A London, Ont. man, who terrorized his victims over several weeks last spring and summer, plead guilty Thursday to a total of 12 criminal charges in court.
Kitchener
-
Report projects 10 per cent hike for Waterloo region taxpayers next year
Regional councillors are using words like “alarming” and “staggering” to describe it.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Money is the leading source of stress for Canadians: Survey
Money continues to be the leading source of stress for Canadians – and between rising inflation and high grocery and gas prices, it’s no surprise.
Northern Ontario
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Giroux officially ends term as CEO of Sudbury hospital
Thursday was the beginning of a new era for Health Sciences North. Sudbury's hospital began the day under new leadership with outgoing president and CEO Dominic Giroux marking his last day in office.
-
Data shows break-ins, petty theft increasing in Timmins
New numbers from the Timmins Police Service show that break-ins since January are up considerably compared to last year, while violent crime appears to be mellowing.
Ottawa
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Smoky conditions return to Ottawa
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of showers.
-
Redblacks return to TD Place for home opener
The Ottawa Redblacks are looking for their first win of the new CFL season and hope to do it in front of a hometown crowd at TD Place Thursday night.
Windsor
-
Seven year sentence handed to man who made accidental trip over Ambassador Bridge
A trip to Windsor has cost Federico Jimenez-Martinez more than the $9 toll fee. Justice Kirk Munroe found him guilty of drug possession in May and handed him a seven year prison sentence.
-
Town of Amherstburg looking for visionaries to restore Belle Vue house
Officials in Amherstburg are looking for a visionary developer to breathe new life into the Belle Vue National Historic Site.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch and warning issued for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex.
Barrie
-
Former NHL player's young widow chronicles love and loss in inspiring memoir
The wife of a former NHL player who died suddenly in 2020 following a brain bleed has published a book about their love story and life after loss to help and inspire others dealing with grief.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
OPP seizes drugs & firearm after vehicle flees officers from Oro-Medonte to Innisfil
Provincial police say officers seized a firearm, ammunition, and drugs and arrested two people after a pursuit that started in Oro-Medonte and ended in a collision in Innisfil.
Atlantic
-
Glen Assoun, man wrongfully convicted of second-degree murder, has died
Glen Assoun, who served almost 17 years in prison for murder until his conviction was overturned in 2019, has died.
-
N.B. cabinet minister abruptly resigns over 'caucus mismanagement'
A veteran of the Blaine Higgs government in New Brunswick has resigned from her cabinet post, citing what she describes as the premier’s "caucus mismanagement."
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
Calgary
-
Special air quality statement issued for Calgary and surrounding area amid wildfire smoke
A special air quality statement has been issued for Calgary amid the hazy conditions seen throughout the city due to wildfire smoke.
-
CTV News Calgary wins RTDNA 'Best Newscast'
CTV Calgary has picked up a couple of RTDNA Canada Regional Awards of Excellence, including large-market video newscast of the year.
-
'Day has finally come': Jarome Iginla rejoins the Calgary Flames
There's another change in the Calgary Flames' front office as the team announced it is welcoming back Jarome Iginla.
Winnipeg
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
New Costco location planned for Winnipeg
It appears Costco is building a new store on Winnipeg’s western edge.
-
'It's unacceptable': Rapid City residents upset about expensive water main renewal plan
Residents in Rapid City have questions for their council after receiving a letter proposing a hefty bill for water line renewals in the western Manitoba community.
Vancouver
-
Goodbye spring, hello weekend: 7 season-ending events happening in Vancouver
There are three "f-words" guiding the last weekend of spring in Vancouver—family, free and fun. Halfway through the month, this lineup of festivities in the city is fully stacked.
-
BC Hydro set to start first hunt in 15 years for new electricity sources
The Crown utility in charge of generating and delivering electricity in British Columbia says the province is going to need enough new power to run 270,000 homes starting as early as 2028.
-
'Selling Sunset' stars on Netflix record, real estate tips and first impressions of Vancouver
Ahead of a meet-and-greet with fans and clients in downtown Vancouver, the stars of Netflix's hit reality show "Selling Sunset" sat down with CTV Morning Live Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Former Edmonton soldier sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to kill her children in house fire
A former Canadian Forces soldier who was found guilty of trying to kill her three children in a house fire has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
-
15 dead, 10 hospitalized in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in Manitoba: RCMP
Fifteen people are dead and 10 others have been taken to hospital after a bus collided with semi truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Man.
-
Edson to lift evacuation order at 6 p.m. on Thursday
The evacuation order for the town of Edson will be lifted at 6 p.m. on Thursday, officials announced.