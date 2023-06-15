Toronto mayoral candidates squaring off in live CP24 debate

The seven leading candidates in Toronto’s mayoral race are squaring off in a debate hosted by CP24 tonight, with election day now less than two weeks away.

The debate is being moderated by CP24's Leena Latafat and NEWSTALK 1010’s John Moore and get underway at 7 p.m.

Follow along for live updates on the debate:

7:45

Now on to other candidates.

Hunter says she has a five year plan for TTC safety and that includes pairing transit officers with social workers.

Matlow says he’d build transit on the waterfront and in Scarborough and reverse cuts.

Bradford says he’ll install platform-edge doors at subway stations.

Saunders says it’s one of the number one things he hears about when knocking on doors.

“TTC is not a homeless shelter. TTC is not a mental health agency. I'm going to hire 200 special constables that will be trained because they will be turned over to the Toronto Police Service.,” Saunders says.

Chow says she’d return staff to stations to have more eyes there and would expand mental health supports.



7:42 p.m.

Now, on to a question about safety on the subway and how candidates will improve it.

Furey says people across the city are concerned and he’ll hire 500 new police officers, including an enhanced presence on transit.

Bailao says she’ll reverse cuts on the system to make sure people come back and deploy wifi across the system.

Furey and Bailao now get to discuss.

Furey says Bailao was on council while the number of cops shrunk.

Bailao says she supports a well-funded police service with enough resources to improve 911. She says the issue isn’t an “either/or.”

Bailao points out council just approved 200 new officers. She adds there need to be specialized people to deal with mental health instead of cops.

She says other programs which target the roots of crime are also important.

7:35 p.m.

Others get to jump in now.

Bailao says she would double the amount of modular supportive housing.

Hunter says the homessness crisis is unacceptable in our city.

“As mayor I will provide the supportive housing that people need with the wraparound support so that people actually get the assistance to stay housed and to be safe,” Hunter says.

Matlow says we need to build supportive housing, along with deeply affordable housing. “I have a plan,” he says.

Bradford says building more shelters is not the answer. “We need to build housing,” he says.

Saunders says city hall has neglected the problem.

The question moves into open debate.

Bradford says Chow hasn’t built any supportive housing. Chow counters that her stepson Mike Layton did while he was on council. “You’re running on your record," he counters.

Hunter says people need more mental health supports and that crisis is playing out alongside the housing crisis and people need help on both fronts.

Furey says nobody else is talking about “the violence and the chaos,” and cites needles in parks.

Bradford slams Furey for opposing supportive housing.

Furey says he wants to work with the province and the feds to build more housing.

Hunter and Bailao says Furey isn’t right at all, and Bradford says Furey is “fearmongering.”

7:25 p.m.

Now, a more general question about how candidates will solve the housing crisis.

Chow says we can’t just keep moving people around.

Furey says the homeless problem is “really creating a sense of lawlessness and disorder.”

They now get to debate.

Chow asks where his plan is. Furey responds that it’s an area of federal responsibility, and he will phase out safe consumption sites and replace them with treatment centres.

Chow counters that experts say a housing-first policy is needed.

She says people who are addicted need housing and mental health supports.



7:18 p.m.

Open debate on now.

Matlow tells Furey there’s no one magical solution to the housing crisis.

Hunter says she was the first candidate to propose unlocking public lands and Matlow says “that’s not true.”

Bailao jumps in and says we “need all orders of government at the table.”

Matlow reiterates that anyone who says there is one answer like supply, is lying.

Bradford says application times are too long.

Bradford takes issue with Chow having said that property taxes only affect homeowners. She acknowledges renters do pay property taxes within their rent.

Saunders says Chow would raise property taxes 25 per cent and Bailao jumps in that Chow only sees government and taxes as the solution, but you need builders as well.

Chow says the previous approach has failed for the past 10 years.

Hunter piles on about taxes: “Why can't you just say what it's going to cost?”

7:12 p.m.

Furey now gets to jump in and says he’ll phase out municipal land transfer tax for first-time home builders. He says he’ll also work with builders on solving the supply problem.

Bailao says as mayor she would make sure to intensify housing on avenues by getting rid of red tape, amid other measures.

Hunter says many young people are planning to leave the city because they don’t see themselves affording it. She says she’ll build 22,000 units of housing in six years.

Matlow says Torontonians of all ages are struggling o pay the rent. He says his plan is supported by “tip economists” and is costed.

Bradford now says we need more options for more people in more neighbourhoods. He says we need to unlock government lands.

7:10 p.m.

Candidates taking a question on housing affordability.

Saunders says he’d make sure approvals go through within a year.

Chow says many people have no money left at the end of the month because the city has not built affordable housing for too long.

The two now get to discuss the topic one-on-one

Saunders says people who are struggling need certainty about property taxes and she hasn’t provided that.

Chow says she’s talking about renters and says 52 per cent of people in Toronto don’t own a home. She asks Saunders what his plan for tenants is.

Saunders counters the number one issue is supply and says he will “create the environment so we can build.”

6:15 p.m.

Good evening and welcome to our live blog for CP24’s Toronto mayoral debate. You can follow along here for live updates. The debate is set to start at 7 p.m., but there is already an atmosphere of excitement outside 299 Queen St. W. as the candidates arrive.

Here are some key things to know about the debate:

WHO WILL BE IN ATTENDANCE

The candidates invited are Olivia Chow, Josh Matlow, Mark Saunders, Ana Bailão, Brad Bradford, Mitzie Hunter and Anthony Furey. Notably, it will be the first major debate attended by Furey following his recent rise in the polls. Furey was previously not invited to a number of other debates but is now in a tie for fourth place, according to a Liaison Strategies poll that was released on Monday.

WHAT CAN VIEWERS EXPECT

The candidates are likely to continue to attack frontrunner Olivia Chow, who has had a double digit lead throughout the campaign.

Last week, Saunders even issued a press release imploring on voters and other candidates to work together to “STOP Olivia Chow.

“A vote for any other candidate is a vote for Chow,” he said at the time.

Some of the topics expected to be covered tonight include housing, affordability, public safety, and traffic congestion.

But you can bet that a number of candidates will also likely continue to question Chow on whether she would raise property taxes above the rate of inflation, as they have in a number of recent debates.

Chow for her part has said that she supports a “moderate” tax increase but has so far refused to attach a number to that.

“What we need to do is not to pick a number because we don't know how much the federal and provincial government is going to provide for us, we don't know what the inflation is going to be next year in March,” Chow said during a debate last month. “So to just pick a number I don't think that is a fair way to do it.”

WHAT IS THE FORMAT

The candidates will be fielding questions from both the moderators and Toronto voters on the key issues in the campaign.

If you want to get a primer ahead of time you can use CP24’s PROMISE TRACKER to look up where each of the seven candidates stands on all of the major issues.

WHAT DO THE POLLS SAY

It depends which poll you are looking at. Mainstreet Research released a survey on Monday which showed that Chow has a 16-point lead among decided voters with 32.6 per cent support, compared to 17 per cent for Bailão. But the Liaison Strategies poll released on Monday gave Chow a narrower 10-point-lead with Matlow and Saunders tied for second with the support of 16 per cent of decided voters. Bailão was in fourth, with the support of 11 per cent of decided voters.

A large number of voters do remain undecided – 18 per cent according to the latest Mainstreet Research poll – so it remains to be seen what impact that will have on the final weeks of the race.

“I have seen saying that for a long time that I thought the undecided vote was a not Chow vote and I am not so sure about that premise anymore. As the undecided portion continues to lower, Olivia Chow is holding her numbers,” Mainstreet Research President Quito Maggi told CP24 on Wednesday. “As we come into the last couple weeks where everybody is paying attention maybe the polls change. But it is really hard to imagine anyone catching Olivia Chow at this point.”