Toronto mayoral candidates square off in first debate

Several of the leading candidates in the Toronto mayoral race are squaring off in a debate tonight, the first since nominations closed Friday.

Hosted by the Daily Bread Food Bank, the debate is focused on “the city’s key issues of affordability, food insecurity, poverty and more.”

While there are a record 102 candidates registered to run in the election, the organization says it invited the six who are polling highest.

The debate includes Ana Bailão, Brad Bradford, Olivia Chow, Mitzie Hunter and Josh Matlow.

Polls so far have consistently placed Chow in the lead, with Mark Saunders often coming second, though they have also indicated that around a third of Toronto voters remain undecided.

Saunders was invited to attend but his campaign said he would not be able to due to a conflict with another event. Saunders did attend another debate last week hosted by the small business community on Queen Street West.

Tonight’s debate marks the first involving most of the leading candidates in the polls, as Chow, Bailão and Matlow did not attend the small business debate.

Follow along here for LIVE updates:

7:30

First question: Food insecurity is a symptom of poverty, yet Toronto’s Poverty Reduction Strategy has been chronically underfunded for years. With record inflation rates we are only seeing both poverty and food insecurity rise in our city. How will you address growing food insecurity in Toronto and how will you fund these initiatives as to how you can start

7:25

Each candidate has a chance to provide two minutes opening remarks.

Hunter opens with a salvo at Saunders for not attending a debate focused on poverty.

“There is a candidate who is not here today. It is unfortunate because if you are running for mayor of our city, you have to care about those who are hungry and those who do not have enough,” she says.

Chow says life is so unaffordable.

“Why because we have a decade of people not building housing. And that is unacceptable. And that is the root cause of the problem,” she says.

Ana Bailao says there is less opportunity now than when she arrived in Canada at 15.

“Some candidates believe the solution is to raise taxes while others believe that it is cutting services. Well I have a better solution. I will get a fair deal for Toronto,” she says, alluding to her promise to strike a better deal with the province.

Brad Bradford says he doesn’t see affordability in the city anymore.

“For too long, we’ve had career politicians that are effectively waving the white flag on the issues that matter most,” Bradford says. “Affordability, community safety, getting the city moving, it feels like they’ve given up. I won’t give up on you and I won’t give up on this city.”

He says he’s worked at the city as an urban planner and knows that “the big bureaucracy” is holding us back. He says the problem is housing and “yesterday’s politicians.”

Matlow says this is a “smart track-free campaign,” in a dig at former mayor John Tory’s transit plan. He stresses that he is costing his commitments.

He also alludes to encampments and says “they should never be removed in a way that is so violent as the way that they experienced.”

7:10

The debate is now underway. Moderator Maggie John has just laid out the format.

All of the candidates will be asked to answer three questions, followed by other questions from audience members. Candidates will then have an opportunity to pose a question to one of their rival candidates