Toronto mayoral campaign enters next phase with opening of candidate nominations

Russia blames Ukraine for bomb that killed military blogger

Russian authorities blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies on Monday for orchestrating a bombing at a St. Petersburg cafe that killed a Russian military blogger who fervently supported Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and arrested a suspect accused of involvement in the attack.

Teacher shot by 6-year-old student filing US$40M lawsuit

A first-grade Virginia teacher who was shot and seriously wounded by her 6-year-old student is filing a lawsuit Monday seeking US$40 million in damages from school officials, accusing them of gross negligence for allegedly ignoring multiple warnings on the day of the shooting that the boy had a gun and was in a 'violent mood.'

5 things to know for Monday, April 3, 2023

A Canadian's going to the moon, cases of homicide against women and girls are on the rise, and the justification for invoking the Emergencies Act will be tested in court. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

