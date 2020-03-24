TORONTO -- Mayor John Tory says that some construction sites where workers can’t be kept apart from one another due to tight confines should practice “good corporate citizenship” and shut down, despite an exemption from the province that allows them to continue operating.

The province has ordered all non-essential businesses to close by midnight but it is exempting those that fall into 74 categories deemed essential to the supply chain and day-to-day life, including the construction industry.

The list also includes liquor stores, gas stations, hardware stores, pharmacies, office supply stores, taxis, hotels, vets and pet stores, IT infrastructure businesses, and a slew of others.

“The list looks long so as usual I think we are going to have to continue on the good judgement and cooperation of people who don’t try to find a loophole in this very long list,” Tory told CP24 on Tuesday morning, noting that the list has to be long in order to avoid unintended effects on the supply chain. “There needs to be good corporate citizenship here and a respect for the spirit of what is intended.”

Some construction sites should close, Tory says

The provincial order specifically exempts “construction work and services, including demolition work, in the industrial, commercial, institutional and residential sectors.”

Tory, however, said that he has had extensive discussions with representatives from the construction industry who have conceded that that there are some jobs where it is just not possible to respect social distancing guidelines, given the relatively tight confines that often result in workers being “shoulder-to-shoulder.”

He said that those sites ought to be shut down.

“I believe that those kind of sites will close, if not because the company says so then because the workers will just say ‘You know what, we are not safe here.’ There just needs to be an element of good faith and common sense,” he said.

Construction industry will just have to change its practices

While most constructions sites are continuing to operate amid the pandemic, it is not exactly business as usual.

Richar Lyall, who is the president of the Residential Construction Council of Ontario (RESCON), said that most companies have already begun staggering shifts so that social distancing can be maintained by workers.

He said that in instances where the nature of the work makes that difficult, the industry will “just have to change our practices.”

“That means of course that work is going to slow down and we are going to have to have lower output but so be it. That is just going to have to be something that we are going to live with because COVID-19 is not just going to be with us for another three or four weeks or two months or three months, COVID-19 is likely going to be with us for the next 12 to 18 months and that is why a two week shutdown (of the construction industry) for example just wasn’t realistic.”

Worker expresses concern

Speaking with CP24 on Tuesday morning, one man who works at a construction site downtown said that it can be hard to maintain social distancing given the interconnected nature of many job sites.

The worker said that is especially true when scaffolding is involved, as is the case with most high-rise construction.

The worker said that his employer is doing everything it can by providing heated bathrooms with sinks and hand sanitizer but challenges remain.

“It is tough because you ware working in close proximity to guys. You got to have guys hand you stuff and sometimes the whole social distancing thing can be hard to maintain,” he said. “The guys are definitely concerned. We all have wives and small children at home and we definitely want to keep them safe but we are doing what we do.”

35,000 units of housing still under construction

There were some calls for Ford to order the closure of some construction sites, many of which are staffed with hundreds of workers, but Lyall said that doing so would have been short-sighted.

He said that there are currently about 35,000 units of housing under construction in the province and people “are counting on them” being completed.

“We have shortages of housing, infrastructure problems, we have got transit projects that are two years behind, we have a lot of things that need to get built so the premier did the right thing here,” he said.