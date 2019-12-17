TORONTO -- Mayor John Tory says that the future success of the city will largely rest on members of city council having the “courage” to sign off on a property tax hike that will raise billions for transit and housing.

Tory made the comment to reporters at city hall on Tuesday morning as members of council began debating Tory’s proposal to increase and extend an existing levy on property taxes known as the city building fund.

The levy, first introduced in 2017, was supposed to max out at a cumulative increase of 2.5 per cent by 2021 but Tory wants council to approve additional increases of 1 per cent in 2020 and 2021 and 1.5 per cent in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. That will add up to a cumulative increase of 10.5 per cent once fully phased in.

“This is the best way forward given the current political climate and the true lack of revenue tools realistically available to us to raise billions of dollars for transit and housing,” Tory said. “There was no real choice given the limitations imposed upon us on how we can raise revenues and doing nothing on these vital multibillion-dollar transit and housing plans was never an option.”

By increasing and extending the city building levy, the municipality will be able to borrow up to $6.6 billion to put towards affordable housing and TTC state of good repair work.

Speaking with reporters, Tory said that while the city has been successful in finding $891 million in savings in its budget over the last five years “we need billions.”

“I will be relentless in making sure the funding we have asked our residents to put forward will be matched by the provincial and federal governments so we can make the necessary progress on transit and housing,” he said. “We have to absolutely ensure that all three governments are invested in both transit and housing and I am pleased to say that I will go to those tables with city funds committed.”