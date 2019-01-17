Toronto mayor to make announcement about downtown subway relief line
A subway sign is seen in Toronto on Friday, August 24, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 9:24AM EST
Mayor John Tory will make an announcement about the southern portion of the relief subway line at a news conference this morning, sources tell CP24.
The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at Pape Station, which would be the northern terminus for the line.
The idea behind the estimated $6.8 billion project is that by providing an alternative route from downtown to the east end, crowding would be reduced at interchange stations such as Bloor-Yonge and St. George.
Though the capital cost of the project remains unfunded, council has previously approved an alignment for the line and in October the province gave it a green light following an environmental assessment.
This past spring a number of public consultations were also held to solicit feedback on the route, which would begin at Osgoode Station and travel along Queen Street and Eastern Avenue before turning north at Carlaw Avenue.