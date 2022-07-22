Toronto marks four years since Danforth shooting

A commemoration ceremony will be held in Toronto Friday evening to mark the fourth anniversary of the mass shooting on the Danforth that left two people dead and 13 others injured.

Ten-year-old Juliana Kozis and 18-year-old Reese Fallon were killed on the evening of July 22, 2018, when a gunman shot at people sitting at restaurant patios and walking along Danforth Avenue in the city’s busy Greektown neighbourhood.

The shooter, 29-year-old Faisal Hussain, had a short exchange of gunfire with two officers before he was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on a side street.

Thirteen people were also injured in the shooting, with some suffering life-altering physical injuries.

In 2019, the victims and their families filed a multi-million-dollar class-action lawsuit targeting gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson, whose gun was used by the shooter.

Among the claims in the suit, the plaintiffs argue that the manufacturer failed to install smart technology in the weapon that would have prevented unauthorized use of it.

The lawsuit seeks at least $150 million in damages and is still with the courts.

Police are photographed at the perimeter of the scene of a mass shooting in Toronto on Monday, July 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Mayor John Tory released a statement on Friday remembering all of the victims who are “forever changed by the Danforth tragedy.”

“I know the healing will never be complete for the families who lost their young daughters, for the injured, for those who were traumatized by this incident, as well as all emergency first responders who rushed towards the danger that evening to help. We hope for their continued recovery,” he wrote.

Tory added that he continues to be committed to tackling gun violence in the city.

“I want to thank the families, the community and government leaders for the work they have done in the wake of this tragedy to advocate for stronger gun laws. I will always support this advocacy and stand against gun violence anywhere in our city,” Tory wrote.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also tweeted in memory of the victims, saying “we continue to be here for the Fallon and Kozis families, and for all whose lives changed forever on that dark day.”

Tonight, Tory will participate in a commemoration ceremony at Withrow Park at 6 p.m.