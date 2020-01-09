TORONTO -- Fans are set to catch a glimpse of the Toronto Maple Leafs taking part in an outdoor practice at Nathan Phillips Square this afternoon.

The public practice, which will be followed by a three-on-three tournament, is the second annual event of its kind.

Last year, the team hopped on the Toronto subway in full gear, including their skates, to arrive at the downtown rink.

A spokesperson for Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, Mike Bartlett, said the team has “a few tricks up their sleeves” for their arrival this year.

“I don’t know yet, or I do know but I’m not allowed to say yet,” Bartlett jokingly said at the rink on Thursday morning.

He said the planning to make these events possible took months.

“We’ve been working very closely with the City of Toronto. It’s great to be in the mayor’s backyard rink for a second year in a row.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory is expected to be in attendance of the practice, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. near Queen and Bay streets.

The square is set for our annual @MapleLeafs outdoor practice. Join me and your favourite @MapleLeafs at noon in Nathan Phillips Square for an afternoon filled with fun. Hope to see you all there to cheer on our boys in blue! #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/x7qHsCpbq3 — John Tory (@JohnTory) January 9, 2020

Fans planning on attending are advised to arrive as early as possible.

“We’ve got great viewing options all around the square so if you don’t necessarily get right up in front of the rink boards then we’ve got screen set up all around the space,” Bartlett said.

Following today’s events, first responders from across the city, including police officers, firefighters and paramedics, will take part in a game on Friday coached by alumni of the Maple Leafs.

Then, on Saturday, the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association is scheduled to conduct its skills competition at Nathan Phillips Square.

Join us on Saturday morning at this FREE event to watch 20 of the best players in the world showcase their skills! Thank you @MapleLeafs @adidashockey @adidasCA for your continued support! pic.twitter.com/1GFSOvl40K — PWHPA (@PWHPA) January 8, 2020

The weekend of events is set to conclude on Sunday with an outdoor alumni classic game with teams led by Wendel Clark and Doug Gilmour.