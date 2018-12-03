Toronto Maple Leafs trade forward Josh Leivo to Vancouver Canucks
Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Josh Leivo (32) celebrates with teammate right wing Ben Smith (18) after scoring against the New York Islanders during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Tuesday, Feb.14, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 3, 2018 12:53PM EST
TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs traded forward Josh Leivo to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday in exchange for forward Michael Carcone.
Leivo had six points (four goals, two assists) in 27 games for the Maple Leafs this season. Carcone has 17 points (6-11) in 20 games with AHL Utica this season.
In a corresponding move, the Maple Leafs recalled defenceman Travis Dermott from their AHL affiliate.