

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs traded forward Josh Leivo to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday in exchange for forward Michael Carcone.

Leivo had six points (four goals, two assists) in 27 games for the Maple Leafs this season. Carcone has 17 points (6-11) in 20 games with AHL Utica this season.

In a corresponding move, the Maple Leafs recalled defenceman Travis Dermott from their AHL affiliate.