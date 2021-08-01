TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Brennan Menell to a one-year, two-way contract.

The hockey club announced the news Sunday, saying the contract carries an NHL salary of $750,000.

The 24-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.

The Woodbury, Minn. native played with the Kontinental Hockey League's Dinamo Minsk last season, finishing with 38 points (five goals, 33 assists) in 47 regular-season games and seven points (one goal, six assists) in five playoff games.

He has also previously skated in five NHL games with Minnesota while recording 116 points (15 goals, 101 assists) in 199 AHL games with the Iowa Wild.

Menell had originally signed with Minnesota as a free agent on Sept. 26, 2017.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2021.