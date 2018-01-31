

Kyle Cicerella, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Justin Holl and Travis Dermott both scored their first NHL goal as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the New York Islanders 5-0 on Wednesday.

Holl's goal came in his NHL debut after being recalled from the American Hockey League's Marlies only a few hours before puck drop.

Frederik Andersen made 28 saves for his fourth shutout of the season while Kasperi Kapanen, Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner also scored for the Maple Leafs (29-18-5).

Thomas Greiss stopped 45 shots for the Islanders (25-22-5), who also lost 4-1 at home against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Toronto had three rookie defencemen in the lineup, with regulars Morgan Rielly (upper body), Roman Polak (viral infection) and Ron Hainsey (illness) all scratched.

The 26-year-old Holl, with 239 minor-league games under his belt, made his NHL debut alongside first-year skaters Andreas Borgman and Dermott. Defenceman Nikita Zaitsev was also back in Toronto's lineup after missing 17 games with a foot injury.

A strong first period allowed Toronto to head into intermission ahead 2-0. And it was 4-0 through 40 minutes.

Kapanen opened the scoring 5:37 into the game by jamming in the loose puck laying near the goal line.

Matthews doubled the lead when he picked up a Zach Hyman rebound in the slot and wristed it glove side on Greiss at 13:39. Jake Gardiner started the play with a long outlet pass and picked up the other assist to extend his point streak to six games.

Andersen had a light work load in the opening 20 minutes, with the Leafs outshooting the Islanders 13-3.

Toronto didn't let up to start the second, holding a 20-3 shot advantage with a little over 14 minutes to play in the period.

Just as soon as it appeared that the Islanders were gaining some traction, Marner skated into the slot and re-directed a Nazem Kadri pass to make it 3-0 at 10:32.

Islanders captain John Tavares had a great chance to put his team on the board while on the power play, but he juggled the puck at the side of the open net before getting off a weak shot that Andersen had no trouble with despite being on his back.

Dermott finished off a pass from William Nylander with 1:01 to play in the second to make it 4-0. Matthews skated right to the Islanders net to pick up the puck as a keepsake before celebrating with the 21-year-old defenceman.

Andersen robbed Tavares with his glove on the doorstep early in the third period to keep his shutout bid alive.

Holl made it 5-0 with a wrist shot from an off angle that slipped through Greiss' legs at 3:42. This time it was Hyman who collected the puck for his teammate.

Notes: Toronto forward Matt Martin was a healthy scratch for a third straight game... Islanders forward Andrew Ladd was activated from injured reserve and inserted into the lineup after missing nine games with an upper-body injury.