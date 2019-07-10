

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A 46-year-old man is expected to be charged with manslaughter after a man found unconscious at a restaurant in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood succumbed to his injuries, according to Toronto police.

Paramedics were called to the area Queen and Sherbourne streets around 10:10 p.m. on July 1 after receiving a report of an unconscious male victim.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, police said that the man was transported to the hospital with injuries that did not appear life-threatening.

A Toronto man identified as Patrick Gayle was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident.

According to police, the victim’s condition deteriorated and investigators were notified the following day that he had been placed on life support.

The victim, who has been identified by police as 61-year-old Dwain Frederick Adams, succumbed to his injuries on July 6.

Gayle is scheduled to appear in court on July 17 and police say that his charges will be upgraded from aggravated assault to manslaughter.

The charge has not been tested in court.