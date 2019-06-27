A 75-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years for bludgeoning death of a 65-year-old woman.

Shou Chen showed no emotion as he was sentenced in the murder of Xian Liu.

Liu was out on her daily walk at the time of her death.

Back in May, a jury found Chen guilty of second-degree murder in connection with Liu’s homicide.

Chen beat the woman with a metal bar after interacting with her by the Wallace-Emerson Community Centre, near Dufferin and Dupont streets on October 15, 2014.

Justice Kenneth Campbell said “the unprovoked attack on the defenceless Ms. Liu was one of great violence.”

“The accused could only have intended to cause her death.”

After Chen was convicted of the murder, his defence asked the same jury to find him not criminally responsible, but the application was denied.

Campbell said “there is no evidence the accused had any animosity toward Ms. Liu or his family.”

“Yet something caused Mr. Chen to spontaneously attack Ms. Liu… and quickly beat her to death with a metal bar,” he said.

Chen and Liu knew each other through her husband and son. The pair worked at the same factory before retirement and often socialized.

The court heard during the trial that Chen suffered from schizophrenia. Despite, the jury not finding him not criminally responsible, Campbell said “I’m convinced it is casually connected to the mental illness suffered by the accused.”

During sentencing submissions, Chen admitted to the murder and apologized to Liu’s family.

After the sentencing Liu’s son, Wan Peng Mei, told CTV News Toronto he felt the punishment was too light for what the man did to his mother.