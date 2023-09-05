Toronto man missing 40+ years visited tavern in the village on the night he disappeared, police believe
In an effort to crack a decades-long cold case, police are circulating a photo of a Toronto man believed to have disappeared after visiting a tavern in the village more than 40 years ago.
Naif Rashid, who police say was also known as ‘John,’ went missing on the evening on Jan. 15, 1982. He is believed to have attended the Gasworks Tavern, formerly located in the area of Yonge and Dundonald streets, before he disappeared, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said in a release issued Monday.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Rashid, who lived near Weston and St. Phillips roads in Toronto, was last seen wearing a brown waist length bomber style leather jacket, blue jeans and a navy blue long-sleeved sweater, police said.
On Monday, TPS shared a news release seeking the public's assistance in locating Rashid featuring his photo after they said it recently came to their attention that neither had been previously shared.
Today, Rashid would be 76 years old.
Naif Rashid can be seen, left, alongside the Gasworks Tavern, formerly located in the village. Rashid has been missing for more than 40 years. (Toronto police)
READ MORE: Toronto police crack unsolved 1991 murder case using DNA testing
Police said the family does not have a formal statement to provide, but is the "driving force" behind the case. Rashi'd brother has been actively involved in the search effort, they said.
“[Rashid’s brother has expressed] the need for closure after 41 years as a number of family members have passed away since [Rashid's] disappearance,” a spokesperson for the service said.
Despite four decades passing since Rashid went missing, investigators with Toronto police’sHomicide and Missing Persons Unit “remain actively committed to solving this case,” the release reads.
“The hope is that the new release will jog someone’s memory that knows something and will come forward with information.”
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-7400, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'How are we going to deal with it?': More than 1,200 ER closures reported in Canada so far in 2023
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will 're-evaluate' more Greenbelt lands
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will “re-evaluate” Greenbelt land, including hundreds of additional applications for land removal, which could result in further changes to the protected land.
Police, city officials to testify in 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial
Police, city officials and former mayor Jim Watson will be among 22 witnesses called at the criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane for refusing to sit in seats soiled with vomit
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
As kids head back to school, here's how to keep RSV, COVID and other illnesses at bay
With back to school just around the corner and COVID-19 cases on the rise, it’s important to remember the basics of keeping respiratory illnesses at bay, one expert says.
Canada's promised Indo-Pacific trade representative to be based in Jakarta
Canada will open an export development office in Jakarta and has named an Indo-Pacific trade representative to help Canadian businesses enter new markets in the region, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday while in Indonesia.
Maine resident captures nature in action in N.B. as shark snacks on whale carcass
Paul Keller was sitting on the back porch of his rented cottage when he spotted a great white shark feeding on a whale carcass near Campobello Island, N.B.
Fan ejected from U.S. Open after German player said the man used 'famous Hitler phrase'
A fan was ejected from a U.S. Open tennis match early Tuesday morning after German player Alexander Zverev complained the man used language from Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime.
WATCH | Rockslide crashes down into Tennessee parking lot
An eyewitness captured the moment a rockslide crashed down into a Gatlinburg, Tenn., parking lot on Sept. 1.
Montreal
-
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane for refusing to sit in seats soiled with vomit
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat warnings in effect in Quebec, several schools closed
High heat and humidity is blanketing parts of Ontario and Quebec as students head back to class with widespread heat warnings in effect.
-
Montreal English schools without air conditioning during heatwave
The head of the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) is calling on the provincial government to pay for air conditioners as large parts of southern Quebec face a heat warning.
London
-
Trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused in London vehicle attack, begins today
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who is facing terror-related murder charges, started Tuesday in Windsor as jury selection gets underway.
-
Motorcycle driver taken to hospital after early morning crash in Woodstock
A crash between a motorcycle and an SUV in the north end of Woodstock sent one to hospital Tuesday morning.
-
It's back to school for some students in London
It is back to school for thousands of students in London’s French-language boards.
Kitchener
-
New 500-bed residence at University of Waterloo to prioritize Indigenous design principles
The university says the building will feature a community healing garden where medicine plants can be grown, gathering spaces equipped for smudging and areas for live-in Elders to meet with students.
-
Trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused in London vehicle attack, begins today
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who is facing terror-related murder charges, started Tuesday in Windsor as jury selection gets underway.
-
'I'm still blown away by it every day': How an Elora, Ont. woman saved her new boyfriend's life
An Elora couple not only share a close bond, they now share the same scar.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for missing 57-year-old ATV rider in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a 57-year-old northern Ontario man, who has been missing since Friday.
-
Crown seeking 9 months jail time for Sault man in Sudbury hit-and-run
The Crown is seeking a nine-month prison sentence for the Sault Ste. Marie driver involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run in Sudbury that killed a 36-year-old Laurentian University Master's student in February 2022.
-
Police, city officials to testify in 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial
Police, city officials and former mayor Jim Watson will be among 22 witnesses called at the criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.
Ottawa
-
Police, city officials to testify in 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial
Police, city officials and former mayor Jim Watson will be among 22 witnesses called at the criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.
-
Driver crashes '3/4 of the way' through Montreal Road motel
Ottawa Fire Services says a driver crashed into a motel on Montreal Road Monday night.
-
OPP looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run on Highway 417
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash on Highway 417.
Windsor
-
LaSalle boat explosion results in non-life-threatening injuries
LaSalle police say some boaters sustained non-life threatening injuries after a boat explosion in LaSalle.
-
Trial of Nathaniel Veltman, accused in London vehicle attack, begins today
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who is facing terror-related murder charges, started Tuesday in Windsor as jury selection gets underway.
-
Late-night legend Jay Leno with special guest Arsenio Hall coming to Windsor
Legendary late-night talk show host Jay Leno is booked to visit Caesars Windsor with special guest Arsenio Hall this winter.
Barrie
-
24-year-old killed in Highway 10 collision in Caledon
A 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 10 in Caledon.
-
Paddleboarder's body recovered from Muskoka lake
Police say Ontario police divers recovered the body of a paddleboarder who fell into a lake in Muskoka over the weekend.
-
Toronto vigil held for Sharif Rahman as the hunt for homicide suspects continues
A vigil was held in Toronto Monday night for an Owen Sound restauranteur who police say was beaten to death after three patrons refused to pay their bill.
Atlantic
-
N.B. parents worry of bullying at school because of changes to gender identity policy
Some families of students heading back to school in New Brunswick are worried about bullying because of the province's changes to the policy on gender identity in schools.
-
'How are we going to deal with it?': More than 1,200 ER closures reported in Canada so far in 2023
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
-
Maine resident captures nature in action in N.B. as shark snacks on whale carcass
Paul Keller was sitting on the back porch of his rented cottage when he spotted a great white shark feeding on a whale carcass near Campobello Island, N.B.
Calgary
-
E. coli outbreak declared at 6 Calgary daycares, 5 other area sites
Alberta Health Services has declared an E. coli outbreak at six Calgary daycares and five other sites that share a central kitchen.
-
Thousands of students in Calgary and area head back to class
As summer winds down, tens of thousands of students in Calgary and surrounding communities are heading back to school.
-
'We hit it hard': Alberta First Nation's war on drug trafficking reducing overdoses
Plywood covers the doors and windows of several homes on the Blood Reserve, a vivid image of the southern Alberta First Nation's life-and-death battle with drug traffickers.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Manitoba election set for Oct. 3
Manitobans will be going to the polls next month.
-
Manitobans urged to take precautions amid poor quality
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning Manitobans to take precautions as the province continues to experience “very poor air quality” due to wildfire smoke.
-
Grand Beach businesses cooling down for the season
A hot Labour Day long weekend helped heat up business after a slow end of season for Manitoba beach businesses.
Vancouver
-
'It was hot, it was raging': Resident describes scene of church fire in Chilliwack
Residents in Chilliwack are seeking answers after a massive fire tore through one of the city’s churches on Monday afternoon.
-
B.C. students head back to school, drivers warned to slow down
Hundreds of thousands of students across British Columbia are heading back to school Tuesday.
-
'It's frustrating': Municipal links removed from B.C. community Facebook pages
The mayor of Princeton is voicing his frustration and concern after multiple municipal links were apparently removed from several community Facebook groups Friday and Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Residence closure near Edmonton university a 'shock'
An apartment residence near the University of Alberta has given its tenants a surprise: three months' notice of its closure.
-
2 charged in series of Fort Chipewyan shootings
Two people have been charged in connection with a series of shootings in Fort Chipewyan.
-
As kids head back to school, here's how to keep RSV, COVID and other illnesses at bay
With back to school just around the corner and COVID-19 cases on the rise, it’s important to remember the basics of keeping respiratory illnesses at bay, one expert says.