

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Vaughan early this morning that left a 50-year-old man in life-threatening condition.

Police were called to the area of Jane Street and Pennsylvania Avenue after receiving calls about an injured man on the sidewalk.

Officers spoke to witnesses and discovered that the man had been hit by a small SUV heading southbound on Jane Street.

The driver, according to police, got out of his vehicle, saw the injured pedestrian, got back into his vehicle, did a U-turn, and then fled the area northbound on Jane Street.

The pedestrian, identified by police as a 50-year-old Toronto man, sustained critical injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect has been described by police as a Caucasian male who is 30 to 40 years old and has short, dark hair and a partial beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured zip-up hoodie with jeans.

Police have not released the make and model of the suspect vehicle, saying only that it appeared to be a small SUV.

“This is an ongoing criminal investigation. Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police are being asked to please come forward, as well anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time that may have dashcam footage,” York Regional Police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

“Investigators are also appealing to anyone that has noticed a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description with fresh, front end damage consistent with striking a person to contact police.”