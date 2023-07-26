Toronto man found fatally shot in downtown Toronto identified by police

Police have identified a 36-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside a car in downtown Toronto Tuesday.

According to investigators, officers were called to the area of Sherbourne and Shuter streets around 12:15 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired near a parking lot.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, police identified the victim as Toronto resident Mohamed Ahmed.

Mohamed Ahmed, 36, is seen in this undated photograph provided by police.

Little information has been provided about the shooting and no suspect descriptions have been released.