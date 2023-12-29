Toronto man fleeing police attempted to carjack vehicle, pointing gun at back of driver's head: SIU
A 23-year-old man pointed a gun at the back of a woman’s head and ordered her to drive while being pursued by police in North York last July, the province’s police watchdog has found.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) concluded its probe into the July 5 incident, laying no charges against the officers involved in connection with the serious injuries sustained by the man, who was designated as the Complainant in the final report.
“On my assessment of the evidence, there are no reasonable grounds to believe that any YRP officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the Complainant’s injury,” SIU Director Joseph Martino said.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Using interviews, police notes, video footage, and other evidence gathered, the SIU detailed what had unfolded that night.
The incident began in a parking lot near Highway 400 and Steeles Avenue, where the Complainant had just finished backing a white BMW into a parking spot. At the time, he was with a female passenger.
The SIU said a York Regional Police cruiser, operated by an officer referred to in the report as witness official # 1 (WO#1), shortly stopped nose-to-nose with the BMW.
After checking the BMW’s plate, the officer found it was a vehicle of interest to the Toronto Police Service (TPS). The SIU said the vehicle reportedly fled TPS a week or so earlier, and a note in the police file indicated that the driver should be identified.
“The Complainant honked his horn and then drove forward, striking the vehicle. He then reversed and drove forward again, striking the vehicle a second time before continuing to accelerate towards Steeles Avenue West,” the SIU said.
WO#1 then radioed what occurred and waited in the parking lot. Several officers arrived at the scene, including one designated as witness official # 2 (WO#2). After ensuring that WO#1 was okay, the officer tried to find the BMW.
The SIU said the vehicle turned right onto Jane Street and ran through a red light at Hullmar Road, colliding with another vehicle.
WO#2 saw the collision scene and noticed the Complainant outside the BMW, resting against a fence.
The Complainant was seen retrieving an object from the BMW before fleeing on foot. The SIU said WO#2 chased him. They ran for a distance and stopped at a roundabout outside a building.
“The Complainant attempted to carjack a vehicle stopped in the area. From the rear driver’s side seat of the car, he pointed a gun at the back of the driver’s head and ordered her to drive,” the SIU said.
However, WO#2 shortly arrived at the scene and pointed his gun at the Complainant, directing him to exit the vehicle.
The SIU said the man complied.
“Once out of the vehicle, WO #2, who had holstered his gun and drawn his CEW (conducted energy weapon), fired the CEW at the Complainant. The Complainant locked up and fell to the ground, a gun falling from his possession in the process,” the SIU said, adding that the officer continued to discharge his CEW until other officers arrived.
The Complainant was later handcuffed behind his back. He was later transported to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a fractured ankle.
In his analysis, SIU Director Martino said he was satisfied that the officer’s pointing of his firearm and the multiple CEW discharges were “legally justified,” given that the Complainant was threatening a civilian with a loaded Glock pistol.
“This was clearly a proportionate use of force given the exigencies of the situation. No other weapon would have served to protect him, and the occupants in the vehicle the Complainant had commandeered, had the officer felt the need to defend himself from gunfire. Nor would it have done to withdraw or seek cover from a safe distance in the circumstances; that course might well have placed the life of the vehicle’s driver in imminent jeopardy,” Martino said.
As for the CEW discharges, the director said they were proportionate with the demands of the moment. Martino noted that the officer was alone when he confronted the armed Complainant.
“Until such time as he was restrained in handcuffs, the officer could reasonably expect the Complainant to remain a clear and present danger to the safety of those around him. He was entitled, in the circumstances, to keep him neutralized from a distance until such time as help arrived. That is precisely what he did,” Martino said.
On the Complainant’s ankle injury, the director said it was unclear how he broke it. Martino noted that there was a version of events put forth in the evidence that the fracture occurred as officers attempted to hogtie the Complainant’s feet to his hands behind the back on the ground.
But that evidence, he said, was contested by the accounts of the arresting officers who did not observe the conduct.
“It is also undermined by other evidence that detracts from the trustworthiness of this account,” Martino added.
“It might well have happened in the car crash at the Jane Street and Hullmar Drive intersection, or perhaps as he ran from WO #2. It is possible, though unlikely, in my opinion, the injury was incurred in the course of his arrest. In any event, as there is no basis for proceeding with criminal charges in this case, the file is closed.”
A week after the incident, YRP revealed in a news release that officers seized a loaded handgun from the suspect and a quantity of suspected cocaine and fentanyl from his vehicle.
They identified the suspect as Akwasi Edusei of Toronto and charged him with numerous offences. Police noted that he was on two separate firearm prohibitions and was wanted on a warrant for previous offences at the time of the incident.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Ahmed and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
B.C. court blocks new law against public drug use warning of 'irreparable harm'
The British Columbia Supreme Court has blocked new provincial laws against public consumption of illegal substances.
Police searching for Colorado mother suspected of killing her 2 children, wounding third
Police were still searching Friday for a Colorado woman suspected of killing her two young children and wounding a third after police initially responded to a report of a burglary in their home.
Canada falls to Sweden 2-0 in group play at world junior hockey championship
Hugo Havelid made 21 saves in Sweden's 2-0 victory over Canada at the world junior hockey championship on Friday.
'We don't deserve it': B.C. man with Stage 4 cancer says he was denied insurance coverage
A B.C. man says his insurance provider has decided to cancel his and his wife’s coverage for failing to disclose a visit to the emergency room to the insurance provider nearly three years before he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.
South Africa launches case at top UN court accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza
South Africa launched a case Friday at the United Nations' top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and asking the court to order Israel to halt its attacks — the first such challenge made at the court over the current war.
UN Security Council meets on Ukraine after Russian air attacks
The United Nations Security Council was set to discuss the situation in Ukraine on Friday afternoon after Ukraine and its supporters requested an urgent meeting to address missile and drone strikes by Russia, after Moscow launched its biggest air attack of the war.
Tipping fatigue: Expert says industry should proceed carefully
As tipping prompts continue to rise, one marketing expert is warning the restaurant and service industry may 'need to be a bit careful' about how high it sets its default tipping prompts, or risk alienating customers.
Pocketbook concerns and even conflict abroad weigh on New Year's Eve spending plans
With Christmas and Boxing Day in the rear-view mirror, consumers have one event left this year to mull how much they're willing to spend on: New Year's Eve.
Montreal
-
Quebec public sector strikes could inspire others, as workers grow more combative
A successful resolution to Quebec's massive public sector strikes could serve as an inspiration to other workers in the province and elsewhere, a labour policy researcher said Friday after two union groups took major steps toward settling agreements with the government.
-
Once Canada's most popular premier, Quebec's Legault trails in polls after bad year
For more than four years, Quebec's governing Coalition Avenir Quebec enjoyed a political honeymoon that lasted through the COVID-19 pandemic and helped the party get re-elected in 2022 with 90 of the province's 125 ridings. But after a year marked by a series of self-inflicted wounds, the CAQ, which came to power for the first time in 2018, is sinking in the polls.
-
The NYE fireworks show in Montreal's Old Port has been cancelled
Montrealers hoping to start the new year with a bang may be disappointed come Dec. 31; the annual fireworks show in the Old Port has been cancelled for the second year in a row.
London
-
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
-
Partially collapsed building in St. Thomas is still standing - for now
For the time being, a partially collapsed apartment block in St Thomas remains intact
Kitchener
-
Man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2020, now wanted by police again
The mother of the victim is calling it a failure by the Canadian justice system.
-
One dead after crash north of Guelph
A section of Highway 6 around halfway between Fergus and Guelph has been shut down after a serious crash.
-
Another hit and run involving pedestrian in Waterloo Region
Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle at Ottawa Street and David Bergey Drive.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police looking for three assault suspects
The Greater Sudbury Police Service is searching for three people in connection to assaults that occurred earlier this month.
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
-
Sudbury Five scores the first win in a new basketball league
Thousands of fans packed Sudbury Community Arena for the Sudbury Five’s season-opening win over the London Lightning.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Ahmed and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
-
Ottawa Police seeking suspect who robbed, assaulted employee at Rideau Street business
The Ottawa Police Service is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly robbed a store and assaulted an employee on Rideau Street earlier this month.
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
Windsor
-
Two suspects wanted for retail thefts on Walker Road
Windsor police are looking for two male suspects following a series of thefts from a retail store in the 1300 block of Walker Road.
-
Oil spill investigated in Little River
The source of an oil spill in east Windsor is under investigation.
-
Crime Stoppers 2023 stats: increase in tips and arrests
Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers is looking back on another successful year, with an increase in tips and arrests.
Barrie
-
Family-owned restaurant in Orillia serves up a century of tradition
At the Hill's Maple Leaf Restaurant in Orillia, the legacy of the family diner has lasted for nearly a century.
-
Crews battle blaze in Midhurst
Springwater firefighters worked to contain the structure fire after receiving a call shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday.
-
Bracebridge man charged with luring a minor
A 33-year-old man from the Muskoka area is charged with luring a person under 18 in connection with an incident reported earlier this month.
Atlantic
-
Public asked to avoid overcrowded N.B. emergency rooms unless absolutely necessary
New Brunswick's francophone health agency is asking residents to avoid two of its emergency rooms unless absolutely necessary because of capacity issues.
-
Community rallies around family injured in Christmas Eve crash in Cape Breton
A Maritime community is stepping up to support a family of six who were injured in a Christmas Eve car crash.
-
Top baby names for N.S., N.B. in 2023
Top baby names for 2023 in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
Calgary
-
Outpouring of support for 2 Alberta teens killed in rollover crash
Support is growing for the families of two Didsbury, Alta., teens who died in a rollover crash on Wednesday.
-
Warmest Canadian summer in 76 years: A look back at southern Alberta’s big weather stories of 2023
2023 was certainly a year for the record books when it comes to significant weather that impacted southern Alberta.
-
Emergency crews attend crash on Memorial Drive
One person was sent to hospital after a crash on Memorial Drive Friday afternoon.
Winnipeg
-
Man shot and killed by police during hostage incident on Furby Street: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say officers shot and killed a man who was allegedly holding people hostage in an apartment building on Furby Street Thursday afternoon.
-
Truck driver from B.C. identified as Winnipeg homicide victim
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has identified a truck driver from British Columbia as the victim of a homicide in the city.
-
Missing keys, lying about speeding and memory lapses: how drivers attempted to commit insurance fraud this year
Manitobans found several creative ways to attempt to commit insurance fraud in 2023, according to Manitoba Public Insurance’s annual list of top frauds of the year.
Vancouver
-
2 arrests made, 'vehicle of interest' identified in extortion investigation: Surrey RCMP
Mounties in Surrey have made two arrests in an investigation into extortion threats targeting business owners in the Lower Mainland.
-
High winds return to B.C.'s central coast as more heat records fall
British Columbia's central coast is facing the return of strong winds reaching 90 kilometres an hour just days after the last such warning in the region.
-
Truck driver from B.C. identified as Winnipeg homicide victim
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has identified a truck driver from British Columbia as the victim of a homicide in the city.
Edmonton
-
'Heartbreaking': City and police close first of 8 'high-risk' encampments in Edmonton
Cleanup of the first of eight high-risk encampments began Friday morning.
-
Mayor Sohi rides the Valley Line rails to recap the biggest Edmonton stories of 2023
Much like in the streets, neighbourhoods and transit centres governed by its council, it's been a year of highs and lows at Edmonton city hall.
-
2 homes destroyed in suspected arson Friday morning: EPS
Fires broke out in two homes under construction in southwest Edmonton early Friday morning.