

Katherine DeClerq , CTV News Toronto





A 25-year-old Toronto man is facing an additional 40 charges in connection with a child luring investigation.

The investigation was prompted after a man allegedly lured a child online using social media back in May.

Police said at the time that the man allegedly threatened and extorted the child. The man also distributed, possessed and accessed child sexual abuse material, investigators said.

Officers executed a search warrant in the area of Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue on May 27 and took a suspect into custody.

A suspect identified by police as Sergio Bahamonde was charged with nine child pornography-related offences.

On Thursday, police said that as a result of the investigation, Bahomonde is facing 40 additional charges, including assault, threatening death, three counts of criminal harassment, luring a child under 18, and 26 counts of voyeurism.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning. None of the charges have been tested in court.

Police said that Bahamonde may have used the online identities “jd_psinoiz ,” “Zionis Roman” and “Dark_alma-5.”

Investigators said they are concerned there may be more victims. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.