Toronto man faces 52 charges in sexual assault investigation
Mohammed Naufal Hadi Mohamed, 52, is seen in this image. (Toronto Police Service)
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 9:00AM EST
A 52-year-old Toronto man is now facing more than 50 charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation.
Investigators announced the arrest in a news release issued on Wednesday.
Police provided few details as to what led to the arrest of the suspect but said they “believe there are other victims.”
A photo of the suspect, identified by officers as Mohammed Naufal Hadi Mohamed, was included in the news release.
He is facing a total of 54 charges, including 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a young person and fourteen counts of sexual assault.
None of these charges has been proven in court.
A court appearance for the accused is scheduled to take place on Wednesday. A publication ban is in place, police said.
Anyone with further information regarding the investigation is asked to contact officers at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).