A 52-year-old Toronto man is now facing more than 50 charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Investigators announced the arrest in a news release issued on Wednesday.

Police provided few details as to what led to the arrest of the suspect but said they “believe there are other victims.”

A photo of the suspect, identified by officers as Mohammed Naufal Hadi Mohamed, was included in the news release.

He is facing a total of 54 charges, including 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a young person and fourteen counts of sexual assault.

None of these charges has been proven in court.

A court appearance for the accused is scheduled to take place on Wednesday. A publication ban is in place, police said.

Anyone with further information regarding the investigation is asked to contact officers at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).