

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto man is being accused of possessing and making available "child sexual abuse material" over the Internet.

On Feb. 27, members of the Toronto Police Service Child Exploitation Section executed a search warrant on a property located in the Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue area.

A suspect identified as James Thompson, 40, faces a total of four charges -- two counts of possession of child pornography, and one count each of accessing child pornography, and making available child pornography.

He appeared in court at Old City Hall on Feb. 27 at 2 p.m.