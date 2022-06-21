Toronto man charged with setting woman on fire on TTC bus to appear in court today

A man charged with setting a woman on fire on a TTC bus last week is set to appear in court today for a bail hearing.

Toronto resident Tenzin Norbu, 33, is facing four charges in connection with the incident, including attempted murder and assault with a weapon.

On Friday, June 17, police said a man on board a bus at Kipling Station allegedly poured flammable liquid on a female passenger and ignited her on fire.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s, suffered second and third-degree burns. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police said the suspect fled the area but was later located and taken into custody.

Officers investigate a violent incident at Kipling Station on June 17, 2022. (Sean MacInnes/CTV News Toronto)

On Sunday, police identified Norbu as the suspect and said they are treating the incident as a suspected hate-motivated crime.

Police said Norbu and the victim were unknown to each other and that the attack was an isolated incident.

Norbu is scheduled to appear in court today at 10 a.m.

With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar