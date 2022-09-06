Toronto man charged with first-degree murder after woman dies from severe burns

A Toronto man has been charged with first-degree murder after a woman succumbed to severe burns inflicted upon her at a home in Scarborough in June.

Emergency crews were called to 275 Chester Le Boulevard, east of Victoria Park Avenue, just before 2 p.m. on June 17 for a fire.

When they arrived, police say officers found a man and a woman, later identified as Toronto residents 38-year-old Norbert Budai and 37-year-old Henriette Viski, respectively, suffering from severe burns. Both were taken to hospital.

A day later, Viski was pronounced dead in hospital, police said. Budai was arrested shortly after the incident.

On Tuesday, police announced Budai was charged with first-degree murder on Aug. 11.

A court date has not been set.