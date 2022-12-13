Toronto man charged with criminal harassment, police believe there may be more victims

Rezo Kopaliani, 27, of Toronto, is facing two counts each of criminal harassment and uttering threats. Rezo Kopaliani, 27, of Toronto, is facing two counts each of criminal harassment and uttering threats.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

  • $1-million fire near Strathroy

    Damage is estimated at $1-million after a home, southwest of Strathroy, was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning. The blaze at 4646 Calvert Dr. broke out around 9:30 a.m.

    Fire crews respond to a blaze at 4646 Calvert Dr. in Glencoe, Ont. on Dec. 13, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

  • Wintry mix on the way, strong winds expected

    A massive weather system will move into the region on Thursday and a messy mix of winter weather is expected, with a risk of freezing rain for the morning commute and then transitioning into rainfall throughout the afternoon.

  • Saga of Canada Post fraudster continues in court

    A London, Ont. court is continuing to figure out whether or not a man convicted of defrauding Canada Post of more than $235,000 is dead or alive. Crown Attorney Adam Campbell told the court on Tuesday that he has obtained a death certificate for Allan Fischer, 59, but that he still needs more time to determine its authenticity.

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton