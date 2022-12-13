Toronto man charged with criminal harassment, police believe there may be more victims

Toronto police believe there may be more victims after a 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with a criminal harassment investigation.

The incidents happened over the weekend in downtown Toronto.

According to police, a man approached a victim on Dec. 10 at around 4 p.m. in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Parliament Street. Investigators said the man showed the victim an obscene image and then threatened them. He then fled the scene.

The following day on Dec. 11, Toronto police said they received a call shortly before 1 p.m. for a second suspicious incident, this time near Queen Street West and University Avenue.

In this case, police said, the victim was at work when they approached the suspect and engaged him in conversation. The suspect then allegedly showed the victim an obscene image and threatened the victim before fleeing the scene.

Rezo Kopaliani, 27, of Toronto, was arrested later that day and charged with two counts each of criminal harassment and uttering threats.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-5104, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.