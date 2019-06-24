

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto man has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation and police say they are concerned there may be more victims.

Toronto police allege that a man chatted online with a child on social media using a number of identities, including MasterM2424, Master G, matt g, 5389BV 5389BV, Mat Master, and matt_to6@hotmail.com.

On June 20, Toronto police officers executed a search warrant in the area of Brimley Road and McNicoll Avenue in Scarborough and took one suspect into custody.

Matthew Guit, 31, has been charged with luring, making child pornography, invitation to sexual touching, possessing child pornography and accessing child pornography.

He appeared in court last Thursday.

Police say they are concerned there may be more victims. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-8500 or reach out to Crime stoppers anonymously.