TORONTO -- A 62-year-old man is facing child pornography charges following a search warrant executed in North York earlier this month.

In a news release issued Monday, police allege that between November 2018 and November 2019, a man accessed and possessed “child sexual abuse material” on the internet.

Officers from the Toronto Police Services Child Exploitation Section arrested a suspect in the area of Don Valley Parkway and York Mills Road on Nov. 5 in connection with the incident.

Paul Rousseau has been charged with two counts of possessing child pornography as well as two counts of accessing child pornography.

He is scheduled to appear in a North York court room on Dec 12.

Anyone with information related to this incident is being asked to contact police directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers. Reports of online sexual exploitation of children can also be made online.