Toronto man charged after allegedly posing as police, sexually assaulting woman

A 36-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after he allegedly posed as a police officer in Pickering and sexually assaulted a woman he’d met online.

On March 28, Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) launched a sexual assault investigation.

Police said a male suspect met a woman on the internet and identified himself to her as a police officer to gain her trust. They said that the victim then attended the suspect’s home where the suspect allegedly assaulted and sexually assaulted her.

“Through the investigation it was determined that he was in fact not a police officer,” DRPS said in a news release.

Ahmed Moustafa, 36, of Toronto, has been charged with one count each of assault and sexual assault, and two counts of impersonating a peace officer.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone with information that could assist them in identifying other potential victims who may have been contacted by the accused.