Toronto man charged after allegedly luring children on multiple social media platforms

A Toronto man has been arrested and charged after police allege he used multiple social media platforms to lure children for sexual purposes.

A release issued by Peel Regional Police (PRP) Thursday said officers began an investigation into the alleged incidents this past April.

On June 21, Shawn Collinge, 36, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with luring a child under the age of 16, the release said.

Investigators said Collinge has operated social media accounts on various platforms under the usernames, ‘Shawn Collinge,’ and ‘Shawn.Collinge.39.”

Upon executing a search warrant, police said it “became evident to investigators that further victims may have been contacted by Shawn Collinge online.”

They are asking anyone who has had contact with Collinge concerning this investigation to call the Internet Child Exploitation Unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 3490.

Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.