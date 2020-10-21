Advertisement
Toronto man caught driving despite having eight separate lifetime bans, police allege
Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020 5:51PM EDT
MONO, ONT. -- Provincial police say they've charged a man who was allegedly driving despite having eight separate lifetime bans from driving.
They say an officer saw a vehicle speeding on a road in Mono, Ont., on Tuesday, and pulled him over.
Police say the officer then realized that the Toronto man has numerous criminal prohibitions from driving.
They say the 60-year-old also has two Highway Traffic Act suspensions.
He was charged with operation while prohibited, driving under suspension, speeding, using a plate not authorized for the vehicle and driving without insurance.
He's due in court in December.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2020.