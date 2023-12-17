TORONTO
Toronto

Toronto man arrested in hate-motivated mischief investigation

A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

A Toronto man has been arrested amidst a hate-motivated mischief investigation in the city’s west end.

Police say they investigated a graffiti incident in the Bloor Street West and Jane Street area on Dec. 2. It is alleged that a man boarded a TTC bus and wrote hate-motivated graffiti on several of the windows. The bus was subsequently taken out of service.

Christopher Welsh, 51, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with one count of mischief, interfering with property. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 2, 2024.

Police say the investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police.

