

CTV News Toronto





A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a child exploitation investigation.

Toronto police officers executed a search warrant at a home near Eglinton Avenue West and Avenue Road on Wednesday where they took a man into custody.

Investigators allege the man lured “whom he believed to be” a 14-year-old girl over social media, using the handle “jaytopsir.”

A suspect identified as Jared Battieste has been charged with making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16 and luring a child under 16.

He appeared in court the same day.

Police say they are concerned there may be other victims.

Anyone with new information about the investigation can call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.