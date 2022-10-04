Toronto man arrested after girl sexually assaulted at TTC subway station

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl at a subway stop in Etobicoke last month.

Police said the girl was with her mother when she was approached by a man at Royal York Station at around 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 27.

According to police, the man sexually assaulted the girl before she and her mother were able to walk away.

The man then boarded an eastbound train and fled the area.

Police released images of a suspect on Sept. 29.

On Tuesday, investigators said Sean Keddo-Green, 34, of Toronto had been arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault.

Keddo-Green is scheduled to appear in court virtually on Oct. 5, at 10 a.m.