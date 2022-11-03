Toronto man arrested after fatal shooting in Mississauga

A Toronto man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Mississauga Wednesday evening.

The incident happened at around 9:45 p.m. in the area of Meadowvale Town Centre Circle and Glen Erin Drive.

Police say they located a 26-year-old man, later identified as Nathaniel Whyte, of no fixed address, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown, however police believe it to be an isolated incident.

Peel Regional Police homicide investigators have arrested 30-year-old Kaream Salmon and charged him with second-degree murder.

Salmon was held for a bail hearing and appeared at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Thursday.

“Gun violence will not be tolerated by our community or service. We are very thankful to both for this quick arrest and bringing this public safety threat to an end,” said Deputy Peel Regional Police Chief Nick Milinovich.

Anyone with information, surveillance video, or dash-cam footage that may have captured the moments leading up to, during, or after the incident is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3205. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.