Toronto man allegedly broke into home, sexually assaulted woman
A man allegedly broke into someone's home and sexually assaulted a woman early Sunday morning, Toronto police say.
The incident occurred at around 3 a.m. in the area of Main Street and Danforth Avenue in the city’s east end.
Police said in a news release issued Monday that they arrested and charged 49-year-old Dominic Mark Eustache with one count of breaking and entering, and one count of sexual assault.
The charges have not been proven in court.
Investigators say they believe there may be more victims.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies, attempted murders of 6
A former neonatal nurse who killed seven babies in her care and tried to kill six others at a hospital in northern England was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no chance of release by a judge who highlighted 'the cruelty and calculation' of her actions.
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
Southern California prepares for more floods as post-Tropical Storm Hilary brings more rain
Tropical Storm Hilary deluged arid parts of Mexico and then drenched Southern California from the coast to the desert resort city of Palm Springs and inland mountains, forcing rescuers to pull several people from swollen rivers.
'We might not have a home': Fire evacuees in Kelowna parking lot ponder unclear fate
More than 30,000 evacuees are fleeing wildfires across British Columbia. Some face uncertain futures, with the prospect of their homes and communities being destroyed, or their livelihoods lost.
Sweltering temperatures bring misery to large portion of central U.S., setting heat records
Sweltering temperatures lingered Sunday in a large swath of the central U.S., causing misery from the Gulf of Mexico to the Great Lakes.
'Things are looking up': Some evacuation orders lifted, lost homes being counted in B.C.'s Okanagan
Some people will be able to return home as an evacuation order for dozens of properties was rescinded in Kelowna Sunday afternoon.
Magnitude 5.1 quake strikes Southern California during tropical storm
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Southern California north of Los Angeles on Sunday, rocking much of the region as residents hunkered down for the approach of tropical storm Hilary.
Recently shuffled Liberal cabinet is meeting in Charlottetown this week
The Liberal cabinet is in Prince Edward Island's capital this week for a retreat as it gets ready for the next sitting of the Parliament.
Heavy smoke hindering 'unprecedented' wildfire fight in B.C.'s Shuswap
The fight is far from over in B.C.’s North Shuswap region, where a wildfire has burned homes and businesses in multiple communities to the ground.
Montreal
-
Back-to-back shooting, stabbings leave 1 dead and 2 injured overnight: Montreal police
Police are investigating two incidents early Monday morning in northeast Montreal that left one dead and two injured.
-
Montreal-area man charged with first-degree murder of his wife
The man charged with the first-degree murder of a woman found near Drummondville, Que. on Saturday was her husband, CTV News has learned.
-
Bill 15: Work on Quebec's health reform plan resumes Monday
The Quebec national assembly's committee on health and social services will resume their study of its health reform bill Monday afternoon at 2 p.m.
London
-
'We have to get our local governments out of the way so that builders can build' Pierre Poilievre continues to send a strong warning to municipalities
Conflicting views on addressing the housing crisis, with Conservative Party making his presence felt as Ontario’s municipal leaders meet
-
Argument turns violent downtown St. Thomas, one arrested
One person has been arrested while another is wanted by St. Thomas police after a physical dispute with “improvised objects” was caught on video.
-
British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies, attempted murders of 6
A former neonatal nurse who killed seven babies in her care and tried to kill six others at a hospital in northern England was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no chance of release by a judge who highlighted 'the cruelty and calculation' of her actions.
Kitchener
-
‘I want answers for why my son was killed’: Mother’s plea for shooter to come forward
A vigil was held Sunday in honour of Joshua Tarnue, the 18-year old who was shot and killed in downtown Kitchener on Aug. 13.
-
Driver struck while trying to secure appliance onto pickup truck
A 54-year-old man was taken to hospital Friday following a collision on the shoulder of a Woolwich Township road.
-
Health officials urge residents to get booster shot before the fall season
With fall right around the corner, health officials are reminding the public to get a booster shot when they become available. They say early signs show COVID-19 and other respiratory infections are trending up.
Northern Ontario
-
Vehicle on fire Saturday on Highway 17 near Wahnapitae
CTV News has learned of a vehicle fire Saturday evening on Highway 17 near Wahnapitae, east of Greater Sudbury.
-
British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies, attempted murders of 6
A former neonatal nurse who killed seven babies in her care and tried to kill six others at a hospital in northern England was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no chance of release by a judge who highlighted 'the cruelty and calculation' of her actions.
-
The rudest and most polite cities in Canada are both in Ontario
The rudest and most polite city in Canada are both located in Ontario, according to an unofficial survey.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa residents concerned about wildfire evacuees in the Northwest Territories
Raging wildfires continue burning in the Northwest Territories, forcing thousands to flee their homes, including Dylan Jones.
-
Police appeal for security video footage as investigation continues into fatal Ottawa shooting
Ottawa police are asking all residents and businesses in the rural southeast end of Ottawa to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity, as the investigation continues into a fatal shooting early Saturday morning.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Councillor aims to axe Ottawa's vacant unit tax this week
An Ottawa city councillor is looking to axe the city's new vacant unit tax this week, suggesting the administration of the new levy is "an unparalleled annual bureaucratic burden" on households.
Windsor
-
EC Row off ramp at Central Ave closed due to collision
Windsor police say the off ramp on EC at Central Avenue has been closed Monday morning due to a collision.
-
One displaced, damage estimated at $30,000 after Ford City fire
One person has been displaced following a fire at a Ford City duplex over the weekend.
-
British nurse Lucy Letby imprisoned for life for the murders of 7 babies, attempted murders of 6
A former neonatal nurse who killed seven babies in her care and tried to kill six others at a hospital in northern England was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no chance of release by a judge who highlighted 'the cruelty and calculation' of her actions.
Barrie
-
Police on scene in the village of Dundalk for a barricaded-person incident
Police are currently on the scene of a barricaded person in Dundalk.
-
Police investigating serious incident near Barrie hotel
Barrie Police are investigating a serious incident which took place in the parking lot of a Barrie hotel on Sunday evening.
-
'We have to get our local governments out of the way so that builders can build' Pierre Poilievre continues to send a strong warning to municipalities
Conflicting views on addressing the housing crisis, with Conservative Party making his presence felt as Ontario’s municipal leaders meet
Atlantic
-
Recently shuffled Liberal cabinet is meeting in Charlottetown this week
The Liberal cabinet is in Prince Edward Island's capital this week for a retreat as it gets ready for the next sitting of the Parliament.
-
Nova Scotians concerned about wildfires in B.C.
A number of Nova Scotians are closely watching the fires in British Columbia, concerned about friends and family living there. Others are sharing heartfelt concern, given they faced a similar situation with the wildfires in Nova Scotia just a few months ago.
-
Saint John Police make arrest in shooting death
Saint John police say they have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with a murder investigation early Sunday.
Calgary
-
LRT station closed for police investigation
Calgary police shut down an LRT platform Monday morning for an investigation.
-
Fire crews battle blaze at southeast Calgary warehouse
The Calgary Fire Department quickly got the upper hand on a large fire that broke out inside a southeast warehouse Sunday night.
-
Support continues for NWT evacuees across Alberta
Alberta has been the fortress for evacuees fleeing wildfires in the Northwest Territories, encroaching on the capital of Yellowknife.
Winnipeg
-
'What's going to happen to us?': Dozens evicted from unsafe building
Residents at a Sargent Avenue apartment block could end up back on the street after their building was served a notice to vacate last week.
-
'Reduced to ash and rubble': Winnipeg man loses home in Kelowna wildfire
A Manitoba man living in B.C. says he's still in shock after his home was destroyed by wildfire last week.
-
Man arrested for Molotov cocktails
A Winnipeg man is behind bars after being caught making Molotov cocktails last week.
Vancouver
-
Heavy smoke hindering 'unprecedented' wildfire fight in B.C.'s Shuswap
The fight is far from over in B.C.’s North Shuswap region, where a wildfire has burned homes and businesses in multiple communities to the ground.
-
'Things are looking up': Some evacuation orders lifted, lost homes being counted in B.C.'s Okanagan
Some people will be able to return home as an evacuation order for dozens of properties was rescinded in Kelowna Sunday afternoon.
-
B.C. wildfires: Efforts underway to relocate pets and livestock
Efforts are underway to relocate household pets as well as livestock from regions impacted by wildfires in B.C.
Edmonton
-
Another company of soldiers deployed to N.W.T to help with wildfire fight
Defence Minister Bill Blair says another company of soldiers is being deployed to Hay River in the Northwest Territories, which has been evacuated for more than a week due to a threatening wildfire nearby.
-
'A great feeling': Okanagan wildfire battle has turned a corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the fight against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., has turned a corner after days of destruction.
-
Police call Saturday clashes between Eritrean groups 'unprecedented'
About a dozen people were hurt at an Eritrean-themed event in Edmonton on Saturday during a clash with a group who said they were protesting the Eritrean government.