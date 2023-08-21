Toronto man allegedly broke into home, sexually assaulted woman

A man allegedly broke into someone's home and sexually assaulted a woman early Sunday morning, Toronto police say.

The incident occurred at around 3 a.m. in the area of Main Street and Danforth Avenue in the city’s east end.

Police said in a news release issued Monday that they arrested and charged 49-year-old Dominic Mark Eustache with one count of breaking and entering, and one count of sexual assault.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Investigators say they believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.