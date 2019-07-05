

Brandon Rowe, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto man accused of recording and sexually assaulting small children after luring them at Filipino churches appeared in court on Friday.

Toronto police said that sometime before March 2019, Facebook contacted American law enforcement officials saying that someone was trading and sharing videos and images of the sexual abuse of children using their service.

The Americans then contacted the RCMP, who then notified Toronto police.

On June 12, officers raided a home near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West and seized a number of devices that allegedly contained videos of a man sexually abusing pre-pubescent victims.

Three victims have been identified, investigators said.

A suspect identified by investigators as 32-year-old William Christopher Claveria has been charged with 22 offences, including making child pornography, sexual assault, sexual interference, distributing child pornography and voyeurism.

Claveria made his first court appearance on July 5. He looked calm in the prisoner’s box and did not say much, only faintly answering questions when spoken to by the judge.

Claveria’s parents were sitting in the gallery as they watched their son in a green sweater and blue jeans be taken away in hand cuffs. The Toronto man was given a no contact order by the judge for certain members of the places of worship he attended.

Claveria was remanded for two weeks and is scheduled to appear again in court on July 18. The Crown is seeking detention on that date.