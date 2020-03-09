TORONTO -- The man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling 22-year-old Tess Richey to death in the city’s Church-Wellesley neighbourhood in 2017 is taking the stand at his murder trial today.

Following weeks of testimony from dozens of witnesses, the Crown closed its case last week against Kalen Schlatter, 23, who has been charged with first-degree murder in Richey’s death.

Richey’s lifeless body was discovered by her mother and a family friend in the exterior stairwell of a home under renovation near Church and Dundonald streets on Nov. 29, 2017, four days after she was reported missing by her family.

Richey was last seen alive in the early morning hours on Nov. 25, walking hand-in-hand with the accused down a driveway toward the stairwell where her body was eventually found.

Security video captured Schlatter walking away from the stairwell alone 45 minutes after he and Richey were spotted walking down the laneway.

Schlatter has pleaded not guilty to the charge and defence lawyers have pointed to the possibility that someone else may have been responsible for Richey’s death.

Last week, the jury heard from a jailhouse informant who told the court that Schlatter confessed to murdering Richey after she rejected his sexual advances.

The informant, who shared a cell with Schlatter in 2018, said the accused admitted to choking Richey to death with a scarf and ejaculating on her.

The Crown has previously said the Schlatter’s semen and saliva were found on her clothing.

The cellmate, who cannot be identified under a court-ordered publication ban, said Schlatter admitted that after strangling the victim, he stole $60 from her purse along with a chain necklace.

The cellmate added that while they were imprisoned, the two “brainstormed” ideas about other ways Richey could have died, including by suicide or at the hands of another suspect.

He told the court that during his conversations with Schlatter, the accused showed no “concern” or “remorse” for what he had done and was primarily focused on how to get out of jail.

The trial continues at 10 a.m.